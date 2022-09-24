ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea star Ben Chilwell signs up to celeb dating app Raya after split from Too Hot To Handle star Holly Scarfone

By Hannah Hope
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ENGLAND and Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is back on the market again and using A-list dating app Raya to meet potential sweethearts.

In June the footie ace was snapped in LA with star of Netflix show Too Hot To Handle Holly Scarfone but since then the pair have gone their separate ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oj9Kt_0i91lMVu00
Ben had been pictured in LA with stunning model Holly Scarfone Credit: @hollyscarfone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M666F_0i91lMVu00
Chelsea and England defender Ben Chilwell is looking for love on Raya Credit: Getty

This week Ben’s profile popped up in Birmingham.

He said he was “visiting from London” and shared a series of snaps with his famous footie pals, including Dele Alli and Mason Mount, set to a Burna Boy soundtrack.

Get swiping, ladies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQnD9_0i91lMVu00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8STa_0i91lMVu00

