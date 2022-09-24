Roku’s splashy hire of Charlie Collier, former CEO of Fox Entertainment and president of AMC, has sent a clear signal about the company’s ambition to make more noise with original programming. The question now among Wall Streeters and industryites: Exactly how noisy will Roku try to get, and at what cost? And what’s a pure-play tech firm doing in the Hollywood sandbox anyway, at a time when other distributors are withdrawing from the pricey content game? Collier will officially join the fold next month in New York, shortly before the debut of Roku’s biggest original yet, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The...

BUSINESS ・ 7 MINUTES AGO