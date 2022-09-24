ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

2d ago

Who wants to teach in Oklahoma with dippstitt and his Egor, Ryan Walters threatening to throw you in jail and close the school if you upset little Johnn by talking about race, sex, or anything else those two deem inappropriate. Those two plus the GOPer legislature have turned Oklahoma into an 18th century religious Hellhole.

KOCO

Polling expert surprised by how close Oklahoma's gubernatorial race is

OKLAHOMA CITY — The race to be Oklahoma’s next governor is close, according to brand new polling. KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated partnered together to gauge where voters stand ahead of the November election. The big headline is that our polling shows that Democrat Joy Hofmeister is down just three points to Gov. Kevin Stitt.
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
publicradiotulsa.org

In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
KFOR

When hurricanes track far east it impacts Oklahoma weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a very dry weather pattern for Oklahoma! As you can see the jet stream is coming in from the west northwest with some systems / fronts but little or no moisture to work with in part due to the hurricane stalling out to our southeast next few days.
kgou.org

Oklahoma legislators return for special session to appropriate federal ARPA funding

It has taken a year, but Oklahoma lawmakers are close to finishing the process of appropriating $1.8 billion in pandemic relief funds received from the federal government. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association, committed to connecting Oklahoma physicians with matters that are important to Oklahoma patients. More on vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org.
kosu.org

To develop a state flood plan, Oklahoma officials seek better understanding of community flooding hazards

In 2019, a bevy of severe thunderstorms hit the Tulsa area and waters rose in Keystone Lake. The Army Corps of Engineers had to release water from the Keystone Dam, overwhelming the banks of the Arkansas River. The resulting floods cost the city of Tulsa $12.3 million in repairs, according to reporting from the Tulsa World. That doesn’t include damage to homes and businesses.
Z94

Non-Okies Hilariously Attempt & Fail to Pronounce Oklahoma Towns!

You can always tell when someone isn't from Oklahoma when they start trying to pronounce town names. To be fair I'm from here and there are still some names I struggle to say correctly. The challenge is very real. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH NON-OKIES BUTCHERING OK. PRONOUNCIATIONS. With Lawton, Fort...
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma second in nation for murders of women by men

Oklahoma is yet again one of the worst states for men murdering women. This week a national nonprofit said Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for that particular statistic. Kristen Rand of the Violence Policy Center says Oklahoma consistently ranks high for domestic homicide, and one reason is the state’s lax gun laws.
KOCO

OG&E crews leaving for Florida as Ian set to make landfall

OKLAHOMA CITY — OG&E crews left Oklahoma for Florida to help with Hurricane Ian's impact. Crews left early Monday morning from Grand Casino on Interstate 40. Tampa Electric requested help as governments coordinate aid ahead of an increasingly likely hit from Hurricane Ian. The storm will be the second to hit North America in as many weeks.
