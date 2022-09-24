After hundreds of passes, DJ Cassidy’s mic is about to be set down, at least as far as TV specials go. His celebrated “Pass the Mic” series — which started online as a pandemic phenomenon bringing together classic R&B and rap stars, before moving to BET as a succession of post-awards specials — will have its final installment Oct. 4, directly following the BET Hip-Hop Awards. The half-hour grand finale on BET next week will feature rappers from what DJ Cassidy calls “the second golden age of hip-hop,” which he marks as taking place roughly between 1993 and 2003. Although...

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO