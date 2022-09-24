Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans are taking to the internet to throw their support behind somebody finishing the story of one of the series’ best characters, Asajj Ventress. For those who have not watched or consumed any Star Wars besides the movies, Asajj Ventress debuted in the original Star Wars: Clone Wars cartoon by Genndy Tartakovsky. She has since appeared in comic books and novels, and she is one of the central antagonists of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. While she was voiced by Grey DeLisle in the original series and Nika Futterman in The Clone Wars, originally her character was supposed to be one of the main antagonists in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO