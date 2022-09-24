ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans

By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
A rapid-fire sci-fi fantasy sequel deliriously decimates the Netflix Top 10 in 57 countries

It’s easy to pile onto Hollywood for cranking out as many sequels as possible in the shortest timeframe, especially when the law of diminishing returns begins to set in when additional installments arrive on a near-annual basis. Spare a thought for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy, then, which spent half a decade waiting for its conclusion before dropping the final two chapters in serious rapid succession.
New ‘American Horror Story’ season title births hilarious plot ideas

Fans have been gearing up for American Horror Story’s return, and they’ve now been given some insight into exactly what the next season of this anthology series will be called. Yesterday it was made official that American Horror Story season 11 is called ‘New York City’ and will...
Following the Rihanna/Super Bowl announcement, fans are demanding a guest appearance from Tom Holland

There is barely no worthy competition on Earth for Rihanna, but an exception might have to be made when it comes to one of her songs, because ever since Tom Holland performed “Umbrella” on Lip Sync Battle – the world has never been the same. So, it’s only right everyone is demanding he gets a special appearance at the singer’s Super Bowl halftime show.
Which ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alumni dress up as the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2?

Are you ready to get dragged into the phenomenon that is Hocus Pocus 2? You better be, because the black flame candle has been lit once again and the Sanderson Sisters are back to the suck the life out of the children of Salem. Salem is a very different place than it was three decades ago, and the Sanderson Sisters are just as famous as the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
A Netflix original film takes revenge on the charts climbing to number one in its second week

They say that revenge is a dish best served cold, but this Netflix original film is hot on the charts after clawing its way up to number one with its perfectly manicured nails. Do Revenge premiered on the streaming service last week on September 16, and claimed second place on the Netflix Top 10 chart, which apparently was not good enough, so this week it beat out the competition and claimed first place.
An unexpected literary adaptation that got a star-studded remake brokers a deal on the Netflix Top 5

We’re used to seeing forgotten, overlooked, or underrated movies rise like phoenixes from the ashes of irrelevancy on streaming, but that doesn’t mean we’re not shocked to see Human Capital flying high as one of the most popular titles in Netflix’s biggest market, especially when it got a star-studded remake a mere six years later.
‘Star Wars’ supporters wonder how much Obi-Wan knew of Anakin’s forbidden love

One of the Star Wars universe’s famous flings, Anakin and Padmé’s love affair was as scandalous as it was cringey. As a Jedi, Anakin was forbidden to engage in romantic relationships or get married, but that didn’t stop the young Jedi from falling head over heels for the senator he was meant to protect. Now, the internet is wondering just how much Obi-Wan knew, and if Anakin and Padme didn’t know that he knew that they knew…
Whether it’s live-action or animation, ‘Star Wars’ supporters seek closure on a fan favorite’s arc

Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans are taking to the internet to throw their support behind somebody finishing the story of one of the series’ best characters, Asajj Ventress. For those who have not watched or consumed any Star Wars besides the movies, Asajj Ventress debuted in the original Star Wars: Clone Wars cartoon by Genndy Tartakovsky. She has since appeared in comic books and novels, and she is one of the central antagonists of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. While she was voiced by Grey DeLisle in the original series and Nika Futterman in The Clone Wars, originally her character was supposed to be one of the main antagonists in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.
