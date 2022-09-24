ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Washington Examiner

Los Angeles deputy district attorney: Gascon 'tried to humiliate us' for recall

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has demoted numerous veteran prosecutors who supported his recall effort this year, Fox News reported. Among them is Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, who was one of the first to speak out on social media, urging residents to recall his boss, who is accused of being lenient on criminals at the expense of victims. McKinney said the move will affect his ability to seek justice.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom signs several laws to protect animal welfare

(BCN) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed several measures that he says will advance animal welfare in the state, his office announced. Senate Bill 879, also known as the PET Act (Prohibiting Extraneous Testing) was put forth by Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF) and aims to end “unnecessary” toxicological testing on dogs and cats. SB […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Gov. Newsom signs catalytic converter theft legislation

Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a swing at the “big problem” of catalytic converter theft by signing two bills into California law, according to a statement from his office. SB 1087, authored by California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and AB 1740, authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, requires recyclers to keep detailed records and only allows […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law

Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the pandemic, occasionally, a student […]
KRON4

Newsom slams McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy

Over the weekend, California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had harsh words in response to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy agenda, specifically talking about McCarthy’s plan to address public safety and hire new police officers. “He [McCarthy] talked about how concerned he is about crime,” Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist

A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG shoots down controversial Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax from the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $162.5 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Labor leader stole thousands from his CA union, spent it on luxury travel, feds say

A former labor leader is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his California union and spending it on luxury travel and retail purchases, prosecutors said. Felix Luciano, 60, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of wire fraud and making false statements in San Diego on Friday, Sept. 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California said in a news release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

City’s Housing Authority Awarded for Excellence in Affordable Housing

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) was awarded earlier this September with the Gindroz Award for Excellence in Affordable Housing for its recent housing projects. Given by the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art (ICAA), the inaugural award recognizes “organizations that have demonstrated excellence in the design and implementation of affordable housing in the classical tradition,” according to an ICAA press release detailing the announcement, taking the context of the project and its social impact into consideration.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Don of Dos Pueblos

It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

