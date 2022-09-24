Read full article on original website
pacbiztimes.com
Governor appoints Oxnard council member to Ramirez’s seat on Board of Supervisors
To replace Carmen Ramirez on the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Vianey Lopez, a member of the Oxnard City Council and a staffer for Democratic State Sen. Monique Limón. Newsom’s office announced the appointment on the afternoon of Sept. 23. Lopez is likely to...
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On November 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles deputy district attorney: Gascon 'tried to humiliate us' for recall
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has demoted numerous veteran prosecutors who supported his recall effort this year, Fox News reported. Among them is Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, who was one of the first to speak out on social media, urging residents to recall his boss, who is accused of being lenient on criminals at the expense of victims. McKinney said the move will affect his ability to seek justice.
Gov. Newsom signs several laws to protect animal welfare
(BCN) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed several measures that he says will advance animal welfare in the state, his office announced. Senate Bill 879, also known as the PET Act (Prohibiting Extraneous Testing) was put forth by Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF) and aims to end “unnecessary” toxicological testing on dogs and cats. SB […]
Gov. Newsom signs catalytic converter theft legislation
Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a swing at the “big problem” of catalytic converter theft by signing two bills into California law, according to a statement from his office. SB 1087, authored by California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and AB 1740, authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, requires recyclers to keep detailed records and only allows […]
Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law
Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the pandemic, occasionally, a student […]
KRON4
Newsom slams McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy
Over the weekend, California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had harsh words in response to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy agenda, specifically talking about McCarthy’s plan to address public safety and hire new police officers. “He [McCarthy] talked about how concerned he is about crime,” Newsom...
A Guide to the 7 Propositions on California’s November Ballot
The gaming floor of the Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021. The midterm congressional battles will dominate attention in November, but in California, no general election is complete without a bonus round of direct democracy. We offer a handy cheat sheet.
Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars
Black Californians could be due hundreds of thousands of dollars for housing discrimination, incarceration, and health disparities alone, consultants said at reparations task force hearings.
Newsom vetoes California bill targeting tax status of groups tied to insurrection
Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill by a state senator from San Francisco that sought to strip tax-exempt status from any nonprofits in California that participated in or incited insurrection like the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Senate Bill 834, authored by state Sen. Scott...
Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist
A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
kusi.com
SANDAG shoots down controversial Mileage Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax from the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $162.5 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
What is the impact of California’s new parking bill?
KCBS Radio news anchor Kris Ankarlo spoke with Muhammad Alameldin, policy associate at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, Saturday to learn about the implications of new CA parking legislation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Labor leader stole thousands from his CA union, spent it on luxury travel, feds say
A former labor leader is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his California union and spending it on luxury travel and retail purchases, prosecutors said. Felix Luciano, 60, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of wire fraud and making false statements in San Diego on Friday, Sept. 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California said in a news release.
Latinos now the majority in the Inland Empire and a new fund aims to boost community investments
The new report also highlights areas of improvement, but remaining disparities including homeownership rates, health insurance coverage, income, and education.
SFGate
Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
Santa Barbara Independent
City’s Housing Authority Awarded for Excellence in Affordable Housing
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) was awarded earlier this September with the Gindroz Award for Excellence in Affordable Housing for its recent housing projects. Given by the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art (ICAA), the inaugural award recognizes “organizations that have demonstrated excellence in the design and implementation of affordable housing in the classical tradition,” according to an ICAA press release detailing the announcement, taking the context of the project and its social impact into consideration.
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Don of Dos Pueblos
It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom signs law removing ‘squaw’ across California. What it means for Squaw Valley
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state bill on Friday, California Native American Day, that will remove the word “squaw,” now widely considered a slur, from California places by 2025. In the central San Joaquin Valley, Assembly Bill 2022 should impact the rural Fresno County town of Squaw Valley.
