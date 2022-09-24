Read full article on original website
WTRF
Quick Hits: Huggins impressed by team as practice begins
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — College basketball’s preseason has officially arrived. The West Virginia men’s basketball team’s preseason practice schedule tipped off Monday, as the Mountaineers are just over one month away from their exhibition against Bowling Green on Oct. 28. Head coach Bob Huggins, who was recently...
voiceofmotown.com
Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
The Flagship: Breaking down what Texas will face against West Virginia with Eersports.com
In this week's interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we talk to Chris Anderson of EerSports.com as we preview the Longhorns' game this Saturday against West Virginia (2-2, 0-1 Big 12), which is coming off a 33-10 victory at Virginia Tech. Anderson talks about the Mountaineers' win over the Hokies...
WBOY
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
voiceofmotown.com
With A Tough Schedule And A New Roster, How Will The 2022-23 Basketball Team Look
With a completely new roster for the 2022-23 Basketball Season, the Mountaineers look to improve from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Last year, WVU went 16-17 (4-14) ending its season to 6th ranked Kansas (the eventual National Champions) in the second round of the Big 12 tournament. This year, things SHOULD be much different.
wvsportsnow.com
Line Opens with WVU as Big Underdogs Against Texas on Road
Despite both teams sitting at 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play, odds makers seem to like Texas to beat West Virginia convincingly when the two teams meet this Saturday in Austin, Texas. Texas is currently favored by as much as 11 points over the Mountaineers. Circa Sports has an...
voiceofmotown.com
Predicting WVU’s Remaining Schedule & Neal Brown’s Future
Sitting at 2-2, WVU has to win half of their remaining eight games to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season. Will they be able to do it? Today, I give you my honest opinion on how the rest of the season will play out. Also, I will even throw in what I think WVU does with Neal Brown and his Herculean $20-million dollar buyout.
voiceofmotown.com
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
WTRF
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Talks What He Likes About New Team
On Monday afternoon, WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to talk about his new look team for the first time. Huggins and his coaching staff bring in nine new players all from the transfer portal, junior college and high school. Huggins is optimistic about the offensive abilities...
voiceofmotown.com
Dana Holgorsen is in Full Meltdown Mode
Former WVU and current Houston coach Dana Holgorsen has never been one to hold back his emotions. This was clearly evident with the sideline mannerisms he portrayed during his time in Morgantown…. However, while he never really showed a ton of emotions during postgame press conferences at WVU, that hasn’t...
Wheeling University bus falls into ditch after Alderson Broaddus win
On Sunday evening, the Wheeling University Cardinals were on their way back from their win against Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi when their bus got stuck in a ditch on the side of the road.
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 5 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Time flies, it’s week five! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:
Metro News
Dreams come true; new WVU Children’s Hospital ready for patients
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new era in medical care begins in Morgantown with the opening of the WVU Children’s Hospital. The 150-bed facility will bring a new level of care and medical resources to seriously injured or ill kids. “I don’t know that we could do anything more...
Wheeling doctor says a stroke can happen to anyone, even him
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is World Heart Day, and residents across the area will be out in force for the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk. The American Heart Association says that even a single story can inspire, teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Dr. Michael Campsey […]
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September
Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
WDTV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
WDTV
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Another movie was set to be filmed in North Central West Virginia. JCFilms planned to shoot its next film in Buckhannon. President of JCFilms, Jason Campbell, invited the community to the Buckhannon Safety Building to talk about the company’s upcoming film and how they can help.
West Virginia reporter had son at Kennywood during shooting
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The shooting of three people at Kennywood shocked the entire area. It was particularly shocking to parents who happened to have a child at the park at the time. 7News Anchor Rebecca Little was one of those parents. On Saturday, Rebecca allowed her 15-year-old son, Roman, to visit Kennywood with three […]
wajr.com
WVU issues campus caution after single shot fired Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University officials issued a warning after a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking lot near the top of High Street at midnight Saturday, September 24. There is no ongoing threat to campus based on the current information available, according to officials.
