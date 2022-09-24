ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Lace Morris faked her birthday: A ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ mystery

Bachelor in Paradise is no stranger to unusual events and unique dramas. The nature of the show means that the contestants are forced to do strange things to make it through the various rounds without getting eliminated. Mix this with the already rocky nature of romance and you’re bound to get some odd situations.
Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans

By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
A surprise ‘Sandman’ release proves that Neil Gaiman is the true king of dreams

A couple of weeks after The Sandman TV series finally premiered on Netflix in August, a bonus episode of season one dropped out of nowhere, delighting denizens of the Dreaming worldwide. Now, Neil Gaiman has pulled the same trick, although it’s no less thrilling the second time around. Even if it doesn’t actually relate to the streaming show but another acclaimed adaptation of the seminal DC/Vertgo comic book.
A terrifying deep sea encounter has people thinking the alien from ‘NOPE’ is real

Every time fiction tries to create terrifying monsters, the real world has to have the last word. There’s no place on Earth scarier than the deepest depths of the ocean, and a giant phantom jellyfish that’s been making the rounds online resembles the human-eating flying alien in Jordan Peele’s NOPE a little too much.
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Even the hardest horror veterans don’t think movies need to be scary to succeed

The ever-evolving genre of horror has been defined by literary historian J. A. Cuddon as “a piece of fiction in prose of variable length… which shocks, or even frightens the reader, or perhaps induces a feeling of repulsion or loathing.” Generally speaking, if a contemporary piece of horror fiction doesn’t meet these criteria, it isn’t classified as “scary enough” to receive that categorization. Especially in the modern realm of horror, that old-headed way of thinking has been debunked; psychological horror and supernatural horror, while not always conventionally “scary” as they are unsettling, largely account for most of the 21st century’s revolutionary horror.
‘Andor’ will be an ‘insane’ expansion of ‘Star Wars’ canon, according to Tony Gilroy

Andor has been off to an extremely positive start so far as the fandom is concerned, but according to Tony Gilroy, his humble spinoff series is much more crucial to canon than many veterans would expect. The story of Cassian Andor will be so entrenched in continuity, in fact, that Gilroy refers to it as a great starting point for any future Star Wars fan.
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody

Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
Tripped-out horror fans going wild for a psychedelic psychological thriller

Nicolas Cage, without a shadow of a doubt, is a walking, talking, breathing coin flip, equally capable of bringing either a quiet gravitas or the essence of a coked-out lion to whatever role he finds himself in; from Pig‘s Rob Feld to Into the Spider-Verse‘s Spider-Man Noir, all the way to this year’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which celebrated his range in the cheekiest way possible.
Here’s all the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ couples still together

With the ever-dramatic and rather iconic wrap to season ninteen of The Bachelorette, fans have romance and roses on the brain. The Bachelor Nation universe is an exciting and sometimes emotionally charged place to be, but it always delivers on excitement and love connections. Speaking of love connections, we’ve been...
