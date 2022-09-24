ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Dawson Knox (foot) active in Week 3

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (foot) will play in Week 3's game against the Miami Dolphins. Knox suffered a foot injury in Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans and was limited in practice this week, but should be good to go for today's game against the Dolphins. Knox...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers put WR Cole Beasley on active roster

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers promoted wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday. Beasley signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Buccaneers will be without star receiver Mike Evans for Sunday's game against Green Bay because of a suspension, and two of Tom Brady’s other primary options — Chris Godwin and Julio Jones — are hobbled by injuries.
Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Matthew Stafford will build on momentum

Starting Week 3 with the Thursday night game featuring the Steelers and Browns, we don't have a star-power quarterback showcase until Josh Allen and high-powered Bills face the Dolphins and six-touchdown Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in the 1 p.m. window Sunday on CBS. Any more performances like last Sunday in Baltimore could make Tagovailoa a fixture in lineups regardless of matchups the way Allen is.
