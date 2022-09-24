Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Quinnen Williams and Jets assistant coach have to be separated on sideline during Week 3 game vs. Bengals
The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.
Kyler Murray: 3 bold predictions for Cardinals QB in Week 3 vs. Rams
This week, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Both teams are coming off Week 2 victories as they square off in this NFC West matchup. Here are our Kyler Murray Week 3 predictions as he takes on a confident Rams club.
Ex-NFL QB on Bears: 'Where quarterbacks go to die'
If you want to have a long-term, successful career as a quarterback in the NFL, do not go to the Chicago Bears, according to one former Pro-Bowl quarterback. "This is a franchise where quarterbacks go to die," Boomer Esiason said on CBS Sports. Esiason played 14 years in the NFL...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Jets inactives: Germaine Pratt, Jackson Carman out; La’el Collins in
The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets have announced their inactives for Week 3. For Cincinnati, here is who will be out today. As expected, Pratt is out after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report. It’s why the Bengals called Keandre Jones up from the practice squad on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has high ankle sprain
San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams will be out for “some time” with a high ankle sprain, head coach
numberfire.com
Bills' Dawson Knox (foot) active in Week 3
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (foot) will play in Week 3's game against the Miami Dolphins. Knox suffered a foot injury in Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans and was limited in practice this week, but should be good to go for today's game against the Dolphins. Knox...
Cougars have added this FCS power to their 2024 nonconference schedule
BYU football: Cougars add a third non-conference opponent to 2024 football schedule, joining Utah and Wyoming as nonconference opponents
FOX Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers put WR Cole Beasley on active roster
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers promoted wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday. Beasley signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Buccaneers will be without star receiver Mike Evans for Sunday's game against Green Bay because of a suspension, and two of Tom Brady’s other primary options — Chris Godwin and Julio Jones — are hobbled by injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Matthew Stafford will build on momentum
Starting Week 3 with the Thursday night game featuring the Steelers and Browns, we don't have a star-power quarterback showcase until Josh Allen and high-powered Bills face the Dolphins and six-touchdown Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in the 1 p.m. window Sunday on CBS. Any more performances like last Sunday in Baltimore could make Tagovailoa a fixture in lineups regardless of matchups the way Allen is.
Comments / 0