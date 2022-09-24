Read full article on original website
Is your heart as strong as you think? Here's how to tell
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and is responsible for a quarter of all deaths in the UK each year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Adopting healthier diets, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking could significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. Many people, especially the youth, assume their heart is healthy, but cardiologists reveals some commonly overlooked indications of a weak heart. Here are three, according to EatThisNotThat.
Is lemon water good for you?
LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
marthastewart.com
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
This Is The Best Vitamin To Boost Your Immune System At Home, According To A Doctor
Your gut health and immune system go hand in hand, and along with a balanced diet, adequate hydration, regular exercise and sleep, supplementation might also greatly support the journey to better your health. We checked in with a doctor and health experts to learn more about L-glutamine, a supplement often...
Healthline
Why Do People With Alzheimer's Disease Scratch or Pick Their Skin?
Cause of dementia in older adults. It causes a loss in cognitive function. Most people are aware of the cognitive issues of Alzheimer’s disease. Such issues include memory loss and personality changes. But it’s also possible for someone with Alzheimer’s to scratch or pick at their skin more frequently.
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Sriracha
As far as condiments go, few can compete with the sweet and spicy sublimity of sriracha. But the popular sauce may have some hidden side effects.
Is It Possible To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a common lifelong illness that affects normal insulin function and prevents the proper processing of sugar or glucose from food (via WebMD). It mostly affects the middle-aged and elderly population, but type 2 diabetes may also affect teens or children who are obese. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 95% of the 37 million people in the U.S. with diabetes have type 2 diabetes.
Can Osteoporosis Be Related To Autoimmune Disorders?
The National Institute on Aging defines osteoporosis as a condition that weakens bones in the wrist, hip, and spine, causing them to break easily. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, an estimated 10 million people aged 50 and above have osteoporosis in the United States. Over the years, osteoporosis has earned the moniker, "silent disease," because many people don't see (or rarely see) the symptoms until it's too late, per the National Institute on Aging. This is likely due to limited knowledge about bone growth.
This Is How Long It Takes For Valium To Start Working
Valium is one of the most frequently prescribed medications in the United States. But how long it takes to start working depends on a number of factors.
Got a Growling Stomach? GI Docs Explain What Might Be Going On
Our body is constantly communicating with us. Eyes start watering? There’s probably a little dust or an eyelash that needs clearing. Pain in your knee? A sure message to skip pickleball that evening. Similarly, when our stomach growls it’s communicating with us. But what’s it saying?. Fortunately,...
When Should You Go To The Hospital For Abdominal Pain?
You've probably experienced abdominal pain at one time or another. Most of the time, it is not anything to worry about and generally caused by gas, constipation, or indigestion, according to the Cleveland Clinic. That being said, abdominal pain can be the result of a more serious condition that requires medical attention. This makes it hard to know when to seek medical care.
Is It Really Safe To Eat Ground Beef That Has Turned Gray?
You bought a package of beef from the store over the weekend but forgot about it. It's turned slightly gray, can you still eat it? The answer may surprise you.
New Research Suggests Babies Develop Food Preferences While Still In The Womb
Frustrated with a kid who refuses to eat veggies? Try not to get too upset with them. They might have been born with that aversion before they were born.
The 10 Types Of Arthritis Explained
We've put together a list of several types of arthritis you should be aware of — along with diagnosis and management plans.
What Happens To Your Body When You Have A Spastic Colon?
Spastic colon is a term that is often used to describe the condition known as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). IBS is a disorder that impacts the large intestine and has a wide array of symptoms, including abdominal pain, gas, and diarrhea. While most cases of IBS aren't serious, the condition is chronic, and an afflicted person will have to learn how to manage its symptoms (via the Mayo Clinic).
Stretches That Can Help Ease IBS Pain
Irritable Bowel Syndrome, or IBS, is a gastrointestinal disorder that affects your digestive system. It leads to a number of painful symptoms, including constipation, abdominal pain, bloating, and diarrhea (via Cleveland Clinic). Needless to say, these symptoms can drastically affect your quality of life. A 2018 study conducted by Monash University found that people who suffered from IBS abdominal pain experienced trouble concentrating, vomiting, low libido, and depression. As a result, these people had to alter their lives to accommodate their symptoms. This included avoiding certain social activities, changing their travel habits, and arranging their days around the times when their IBS symptoms were the worst.
If You’re Wondering How Often You Should Pee In A Day, The Answer’s Probably “Not Enough”
Despite our best efforts, mom life often involves neglecting or delaying basic needs such as drinking enough fluids, which in turn means that precious toilet time is fleeting or can feel, at times, totally nonexistent. No shame or judgment — when you’re spending your days working, chasing kids around, trying to ensure your house is in order, and worrying about the other 99 items on your to-do list, sometimes the last thing you’re thinking about is a bathroom break. Amid the chaos, you might be wondering... exactly how often should you pee in a day? And that fleeting thought may grow even more persistent if you’ve noticed any recent changes to your health lately.
Accutane Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects
Despite its reputation, Accutane is still the closest thing we have to a cure for acne. Read on to learn more about its usage, dosage, and side effects.
What's The Difference Between Thyroid Markers?
According to the National Health Service (NHS), your thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in front of your neck in your trachea. A 2010 study published in the journal Informed Health explains that the thyroid gland plays a vital role in your body's metabolism and overall performance. The gland itself is part of the endocrine system and produces two main hormones: thyroxine or tetraiodothyronine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), per WebMD. The source notes that these hormones can affect everything from how fast your heart beats to whether you'll have a good night's sleep. When a disorder with the thyroid gland arises, the gland will produce too little or too many hormones, per WebMD.
