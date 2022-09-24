Despite our best efforts, mom life often involves neglecting or delaying basic needs such as drinking enough fluids, which in turn means that precious toilet time is fleeting or can feel, at times, totally nonexistent. No shame or judgment — when you’re spending your days working, chasing kids around, trying to ensure your house is in order, and worrying about the other 99 items on your to-do list, sometimes the last thing you’re thinking about is a bathroom break. Amid the chaos, you might be wondering... exactly how often should you pee in a day? And that fleeting thought may grow even more persistent if you’ve noticed any recent changes to your health lately.

