Hendon Hooker injured in Tennessee football vs. Florida, but remains in game
Hendon Hooker was injured in Tennessee football's game against Florida on Saturday.
The senior quarterback is dealing with an upper-body injury, according to CBS. He remained in the game.
This story will be updated.
Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.
Comments / 0