How has the Ohio State football offense done without Jaxon Smith-Njigba?

Much of Ohio State's offensive production in 2022 has come without Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Ohio State wide receiver has played 38 snaps through the Buckeyes' first three games of the season, recording four catches for 36 yards against Notre Dame and Toledo after missing the entire Arkansas State game.

Even without Smith-Njigba on the field, Ohio State's offense has been one of the best in the country through its non-conference season, averaging 47.7 points per game and 565.3 yards per game and 8.4 yards per play: the highest total in the country.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes' passing attack has averaged 358.3 yards per game, one yard behind Purdue, who leads the Big Ten in passing offense. But Ohio State leads all Big Ten offenses with 12 passing touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. lead way for Ohio State wide receivers

With Smith-Njigba sidelined, two sophomores have taken control of Ohio State's passing game.

Through the Buckeyes' three non-conference games, Emeka Egbuka leads the team with 20 receptions for 324 yard, recording three touchdown receptions and a touchdown rush.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is Ohio State's second-leading receiver with 18 catches, but leads the offense with 342 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

No other Ohio State wide receiver has more than six catches.

The Buckeyes also expect Julian Fleming to be back, who missed the first two games of the season against Notre Dame and Arkansas State before recording three receptions for 23 yards and two touchdowns against Toledo.

