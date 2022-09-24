ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/20 Tuesday morning forecast

Forecast: Outside of a stray shower N&E this afternoon, we'll be in better shape today with slightly cooler and less humid conditions in place. Expect highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be clear and quiet with temps falling into the 60s in the city and 50s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, sunshine will mix with a few clouds in the afternoon, but it will remain quiet. Expect highs in the low 80s.Looking Ahead: A round or two of showers/t'storms pushes through tomorrow night into Thursday morning. For the remainder of the day on Thursday, expect clearing skies with temperatures stuck in the 70s. As for Friday, it will be sunny, blustery and even cooler with highs only in the 60s.
The Weather Channel

Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.

October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. F​all officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
Fox News

Severe weather expected from Midwest down into Texas

Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday along a cold front that stretches from the Midwest down into Texas. Some areas could be at risk for large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. After flooding rainfall over Mississippi, skies should clear today for the state. The heat...
Fox News

Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains

A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
