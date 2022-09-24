Beverly Jean Williams Massey gained her wings and eternal peace, with no pain or suffering on September 24, 2022. She passed at home in Bridgeport, WV during her sleep and can now spend eternity with her lord and savior, and her family that passed before her. Beverly was born in Harewood WV on January 13, 1948, a daughter of the late Donald Paige and Dorothy McKnight Williams. She is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Larry Gene Massey. Also surviving is the love of her life, her daughter Tammy Russell (Donald); three grandchildren, Joseph Snopps (Rachel), Jennie Russell, and Josh Russell; three great grandchildren, Jager, Xavier and Elias; her three sisters; Cathy Williams Hall (Alvin), Debbie Williams Thompson (Terry) and Vicky Williams Johnson (Jim); three brothers; Donald Williams (Donna), David Williams (Sherry) and John Williams (Vanessa); along with many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Williams. Beverly graduated from Montgomery High School and Carver Beauty Academy with her beautician’s degree. She lived her life in Powellton WV, Glasgow WV, three years in Newport News VA, And then 37 years in Bridgeport WV. Beverly’s life was devoted to her God and family and trying to help others. She had friends from the Philippines to California and touched the hearts of many, which included doctors, nurses and friends at United Hospital. Beverly had many surgeries in her life, but God gave her the ability to never meet a stranger and not complain about her chronic pain, but to praise our lord and savior Jesus Christ. She lived life one day at a time and ascended to heaven when God called her home. She enjoyed shopping, baking and cooking and always made sure everyone had food. She loved her flowers, decorating for each season and talking on the phone to her friends for hours at a time. She always put others before herself. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, where services will be held at 3:00 pm with Pastor Tom Burnside officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Beverly will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO