Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Jesse James McCourt
Jesse James McCourt 78 of Webster Springs went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 25, 2022. Jesse was born October 1, 1943 in Bergoo and was the son of the late Roland and Gracie Goff McCourt. Jesse was a Christian by faith. He worked many years at the Craigsville Foodland; Jesse enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and riding 4-wheelers. Surviving are his longtime companion Katie Dilley; sons; Jason Dilley and Jesse Jay McCourt; brother, Dale (Linda) McCourt of Webster Springs; sister, Patti Sablotny Cochran of Craigsville and several grandchildren. Service will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Woods Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving McCourt family.
WDTV
Nancy Lee Cunningham Post
Nancy Lee Cunningham Post, 79, of Lost Creek went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 26, 2022 following a long battle with auto immune disease relapsing polychondritis. She was born in Lost Creek on August 28, 1943, the daughter of the late Arlie and Della Valentine Cunningham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Delbert Cunningham, her sister, Judy Hayhurst and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Jake and Jane Post. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Jacob “Dave” Post, whom she married on June 3, 1961. Also surviving are her daughter, Jacqueline “Jackie” Abraham and her husband Greg, and her son Jacob “Walter” Post and his wife Karen. Truly the joy of her life were her grandsons, Joel and Caleb Abraham and Jake and Jeremy Post. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Post and several nieces and nephews. A life long resident of Lost Creek, Nancy was a member and class officer of the Lost Creek High School class of 1961. She went on to graduate from the Clarksburg Beauty Academy and worked as a beautician for several years. Later she studied and became a Master Certified Water Aerobics Instructor and taught several classes at the YMCA in Clarksburg for many years. Nancy was a member of Bible Baptist Temple in Stonewood for over 40 years, where she faithfully served as a Sunday school teacher, nursery worker, Bible school helper and anywhere else she was needed. Special thanks to her caring and compassionate nurse, Brittany Miller. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastor Charles Madaus officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Nancy will be cremated following the service. A private graveside service will be held in the Seventh Day Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Salem opens library in old train depot
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What was once a burned out building is now a hub for learning in Salem. The old train depot that burned down years ago has been remodeled and turned into a museum. In addition, it’s now an extension of the Clarksburg library. Tim Jamison is...
WDTV
Beverly Jean Williams Massey
Beverly Jean Williams Massey gained her wings and eternal peace, with no pain or suffering on September 24, 2022. She passed at home in Bridgeport, WV during her sleep and can now spend eternity with her lord and savior, and her family that passed before her. Beverly was born in Harewood WV on January 13, 1948, a daughter of the late Donald Paige and Dorothy McKnight Williams. She is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Larry Gene Massey. Also surviving is the love of her life, her daughter Tammy Russell (Donald); three grandchildren, Joseph Snopps (Rachel), Jennie Russell, and Josh Russell; three great grandchildren, Jager, Xavier and Elias; her three sisters; Cathy Williams Hall (Alvin), Debbie Williams Thompson (Terry) and Vicky Williams Johnson (Jim); three brothers; Donald Williams (Donna), David Williams (Sherry) and John Williams (Vanessa); along with many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Williams. Beverly graduated from Montgomery High School and Carver Beauty Academy with her beautician’s degree. She lived her life in Powellton WV, Glasgow WV, three years in Newport News VA, And then 37 years in Bridgeport WV. Beverly’s life was devoted to her God and family and trying to help others. She had friends from the Philippines to California and touched the hearts of many, which included doctors, nurses and friends at United Hospital. Beverly had many surgeries in her life, but God gave her the ability to never meet a stranger and not complain about her chronic pain, but to praise our lord and savior Jesus Christ. She lived life one day at a time and ascended to heaven when God called her home. She enjoyed shopping, baking and cooking and always made sure everyone had food. She loved her flowers, decorating for each season and talking on the phone to her friends for hours at a time. She always put others before herself. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, where services will be held at 3:00 pm with Pastor Tom Burnside officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Beverly will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Another movie was set to be filmed in North Central West Virginia. JCFilms planned to shoot its next film in Buckhannon. President of JCFilms, Jason Campbell, invited the community to the Buckhannon Safety Building to talk about the company’s upcoming film and how they can help.
WDTV
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Ritchie County’s Jayci Gray
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County volleyball has played well together all season. With wins over teams such as University, RCB, St. Mary’s and Roane County, the team has show that it can compete at a high level. Jayci Gray, a junior for the team, says that their success begins with communication.
WDTV
Mannington gets grant for new pool
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Mannington will be getting a new pool soon. This comes after a grant the city received. The old pool was built in the 1920s, and the city said it was just time for a new one. The cost for the new pool will be around $1 million.
WDTV
36th Salem Apple Butter Festival returning
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s been a major return to festivals in the area since the pandemic. The latest one is the Apple Butter Festival in Salem. You can see how the apple butter gets made the old-fashioned way at New Fort Salem. And of course, there’s an apple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Tom Bloom
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about the difference between stimulus funds and ARPA funds, how those funds are used in Monongalia County and what he discussed with Sen. Manchin over the weekend. You can watch the full...
WDTV
Two men arrested in murder investigation of Terrance Mills Junior
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Police Department, two men have been arrested for the murder of Terrance Mills Junior on May 17, 2022. George Justin Smith, also known as Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg, has...
WDTV
3 hospitalized after tour bus wreck near Alderson Broaddus
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were hospitalized after a tour bus wrecked near Alderson Broaddus University, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on John St. Officials said the bus went into a ditch. It’s unclear the extent of the injuries or how many people were...
WDTV
Shelley Moore Capito visits University High School
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Shelley Moore Capito visited University High School Sunday for their academy day. Academy Day is a day where high school students can meet with branches of the military to get information from them. Shelly Moore Capito explains what students can get from the academy day when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Sept. 25
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses investing in a down market. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Davis Medical to sponsor Lactation Station during Forest Festival
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis Medical Center’s women’s health services is sponsoring a Lactation Station in the Elkins City Park to provide a private, comfortable space for nursing mothers during the Forest Festival. “The West Virginia Breastfeeding Alliance sponsored a lactation station at the West Virginia State Fair...
WDTV
Buckhannon PD asking for information regarding wanted man
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a wanted man. Authorities say Jerimiah D. Bennett, also known as Boo, is wanted for criminal invasion of privacy. Anyone who knows Bennett’s location is asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department...
WDTV
LATEST: Missing Bridgeport man’s located, family says; search underway
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Reed’s family tells 5 News his vehicle has been located. His sister says a search is underway for him at Valley Falls State Park. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The family of a Bridgeport man is asking for help finding him. Richard “Trey” Franklin Reed III, 24, was...
WDTV
1 killed, 2 flown to hospital after UTV wreck
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was killed and two other flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Gilmer County, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened Saturday afternoon in the Steer Run Church area on Gassaway Rd., officials said. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and...
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Birth Defects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Sebastian Brooke talks about birth defects. Watch the video above to learn more.
WDTV
Progress being made on restoration of Carrollton Covered Bridge
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews say they are making good progress on the restoration of the Carrollton Covered Bridge in Barbour County. The bridge was badly damaged by a fire in August 2017. The blaze destroyed much of the outer covering of the bridge but left the basic structure mostly...
Comments / 0