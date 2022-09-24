ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Nearly 700 people sign up to “Solarize the Triangle”

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people in central North Carolina are saving thousands of dollars in solar energy installation costs. CBS 17 previously reported when nearly a dozen local governments launched the “Solarize the Triangle” initiative in early August. It’s a program aimed at making solar panels...
DURHAM, NC
thisisraleigh.com

Where to see the Fall colors in Raleigh (and close by)

I was driving to Zumba the other day and turned down a residential street and saw a row of blazing oranges on the trees. Only two days ago they were green. It was the first week of September and I almost pulled over the car to have a talk to the trees.
RALEIGH, NC
beckersasc.com

North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center

Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
CARY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

100s work to raise suicide prevention awareness in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN)–Hundreds gather in Fuquay-Varina to raise suicide prevention awareness. “You can’t explain what it’s like or how it feels until it happens to you,” said Trevor Law, who traveled with his family from Clayton Sunday. He joined hundreds of others in Fuquay-Varina for the annual Central Carolina Out of the Darkness Community Walk. Law said he lost his sister, Kathie Blumeyer-Choplin, to suicide about four years ago. He said his sister, who was 33, took her life shortly after her husband did the same. Law said, “You hear about it all the time, people committing suicide and things of that nature, but when it happens so close to home it changes the way you look at it.”
CLAYTON, NC
Axios

Raleigh has one of the highest concentrations of remote workers

The number of people primarily working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, according to new survey results from the U.S. Census Bureau. And Raleigh, one of the country's growing tech clusters, is one of the leading cities for remote work. By the numbers: Just more than one-third of workers...
RALEIGH, NC
richmondobserver

Last weekend for The Raleigh Market as the N.C. State Fair approaches

RALEIGH — The N.C. State Fair is quickly approaching. This weekend marks the last before The Raleigh Market temporarily leaves the fairgrounds to make room for the N.C. State Fair. The Raleigh Market will close on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 5 p.m. and remain closed through the month of October. It re-opens Saturday, Nov. 5.
RALEIGH, NC

