cbs17
Raleigh’s weekend Bluegrass festival still on despite forecasted hurricane Ian in Carolinas, organizers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s highly-anticipated weekend Bluegrass Live! festival will still take place despite the rain from Hurricane Ian expected to hit the capital Friday and Saturday, organizers told CBS 17 on Monday. The two-day event in downtown Raleigh and Red Hat Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday...
Local farmers discuss struggle amid Raleigh Farm Aid festival
The goal of the concert is to keep family farmers on land and raise awareness to some of the challenges farmers face.
cbs17
Nearly 700 people sign up to “Solarize the Triangle”
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people in central North Carolina are saving thousands of dollars in solar energy installation costs. CBS 17 previously reported when nearly a dozen local governments launched the “Solarize the Triangle” initiative in early August. It’s a program aimed at making solar panels...
thisisraleigh.com
Where to see the Fall colors in Raleigh (and close by)
I was driving to Zumba the other day and turned down a residential street and saw a row of blazing oranges on the trees. Only two days ago they were green. It was the first week of September and I almost pulled over the car to have a talk to the trees.
beckersasc.com
North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center
Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
This NC farm’s pumpkin patch has a wild twist — and it ranks among nation’s best
The farm is no stranger to earning recognition.
cbs17
Raleigh organization launches podcast to raise awareness of justice system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s an idea Cierra Cobb doesn’t take full credit for. “My husband actually came up with the idea of a podcast. He is currently incarcerated in North Carolina prison. Unjustly incarcerated,” Cobb explained. Her husband, Jeffrey Cobb, was convicted of first-degree felony...
cbs17
100s work to raise suicide prevention awareness in Fuquay-Varina
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN)–Hundreds gather in Fuquay-Varina to raise suicide prevention awareness. “You can’t explain what it’s like or how it feels until it happens to you,” said Trevor Law, who traveled with his family from Clayton Sunday. He joined hundreds of others in Fuquay-Varina for the annual Central Carolina Out of the Darkness Community Walk. Law said he lost his sister, Kathie Blumeyer-Choplin, to suicide about four years ago. He said his sister, who was 33, took her life shortly after her husband did the same. Law said, “You hear about it all the time, people committing suicide and things of that nature, but when it happens so close to home it changes the way you look at it.”
aarp.org
A North Carolina ADU Story: Keeping Family Close By
See how one family and a Durham community turned to accessory dwelling units (ADUs) as an affordable housing option.
cbs17
Spring Lake family reflects on damage done by previous hurricanes as Hurricane Ian rolls in
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, one North Carolina community is reflecting on the impact Hurricane Florence made on it back in 2018. That storm caused devastating flooding in several areas, including Spring Lake. Still, it has been a long road to recovery for families around Vass Road.
cbs17
Paranormal investigation tours coming to Cary historic sites this October
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Have you ever wanted to stand in a haunted spot, open to communication with the “other side” to see what you might find?. That exactly what’s being offered in the Town of Cary this October with the “History that Haunts Cary Trolley Tours.”
Raleigh has one of the highest concentrations of remote workers
The number of people primarily working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, according to new survey results from the U.S. Census Bureau. And Raleigh, one of the country's growing tech clusters, is one of the leading cities for remote work. By the numbers: Just more than one-third of workers...
North Carolina family with children diagnosed with rare genetic disorder urges community to participate in blood drive
Yash Krishnan and his little sister Ira were born with an extremely rare genetic condition that makes children susceptible to cancer.
cbs17
Dozens rally in Raleigh for Middle East women’s rights amid head-covering Iran protests
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Monday evening, more than 100 people in the local Persian community protested in downtown Raleigh, supporting a women’s rights movement halfway around the world in Iran. The large crowd in downtown Raleigh chanted the name of 22-year-old Masha Amini. While reports between Iranian officials...
spectrumlocalnews.com
15,000 evictions were filed across N.C. last month; housing advocates expect that to increase
DURHAM, N.C. — Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state in August. That’s almost double the number filed during the same time last year. Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state last month. The director of the Durham Eviction Diversion Program said it could get worse...
cbs17
Mystery surrounds disappearance of Virginia mom after NC I-85 crash near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — The family of a missing mother from Virginia said they know what happened to her, but investigators said the evidence doesn’t substantiate the family’s suspicions. Alyssa Taylor’s family believes she may have died in a fiery North Carolina crash on Interstate 85 that...
richmondobserver
Last weekend for The Raleigh Market as the N.C. State Fair approaches
RALEIGH — The N.C. State Fair is quickly approaching. This weekend marks the last before The Raleigh Market temporarily leaves the fairgrounds to make room for the N.C. State Fair. The Raleigh Market will close on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 5 p.m. and remain closed through the month of October. It re-opens Saturday, Nov. 5.
WKRC
Man working on fourth college degree after beating addiction, 20 years of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WRAL/WKRC) - A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees. Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree. He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program where he is studying healthcare administration. Watkins says he was...
cbs17
$40 million HUD grant will help Durham revitalize affordable housing communities
DURHAM, N.C. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has chosen Durham to receive $40 million in funding that will go toward reconstructing and revitalizing affordable housing communities in the city. The $40 million comes from the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) Grant Funding, which is a...
