Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
hypebeast.com
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
Fashion East RTW Spring 2023
Lulu Kennedy, the founder of talent incubator Fashion East, has given many young fashion designers a home for their collections and ideas. Her roster has included Charlotte Knowles, Nensi Dojaka, Roksanda Ilincic and more — all designers who now show on the official London Fashion Week calendar. So it...
Prada, Max Mara back to pre-pandemic splendor in Milan
MILAN (AP) — Pre-pandemic fashion delirium is back. After several calm COVID-induced seasons, Milan Fashion Week is back to its pre-pandemic splendor: with crowded seating, gridlocked streets and sidewalks packed with fashion fans wanting a glimpse of stars and influencers. After a lot of pandemic talk of how the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elle
Bottega Veneta Makes Clothes for Real Life
Over the weekend, all anyone could talk about on Fashion Twitter was Bottega Veneta. Creative director Matthieu Blazy’s sophomore collection for the Italian brand set the Internet ablaze with accolades over his modern take on wardrobe dressing, moving past clichés of the term and creating clothes for now and forever. The new “trend,” in fact, is the anti-trend. It’s personal, it’s private, it’s who we want to be when we get up in the morning and walk out the door. The notion of luxury dressing is dying. Blazy is single-handedly bringing it back to life.
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
Collection
“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
hypebeast.com
Bottega Veneta SS23 Offers Dynamic Looks for Every Occassion
Matthieu Blazy continues to live up to his design prowess for the Spring/Summer 2023 Bottega Veneta collection at Milan Fashion Week. Arguably one of the most anticipated shows of the season, Blazy did not disappoint, capturing many walks of life in a concept he calls “the world in a small room.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alberta Ferretti Spring 2023
Alberta Ferretti was looking for unexpected touches, details and color combinations for her spring collection. “I always like to add a surprising element to my designs,” the designer said before her show in Milan. Cue the fluid silk pants under a skirt in a clashing yet surprisingly appealing juxtaposition of hues — a sage green top over bright sky blue pants, for example.
Curbed
Gaetano Pesce Designed 400 Gloopy Chairs for Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta’s spring 2023 fashion show, which took place in Milan on Saturday, doubled as an exhibition of furniture by Gaetano Pesce, the radical Italian designer who, after six decades of diligently creating conceptual work, is now finding even more mainstream appeal. The 82-year-old designer, known for resin chairs that look like molten stained glass, drippy silicone vessels, and a $60,000 lounger shaped like a giant foot, was given the commission to create “a world in a small room” by Bottega Veneta’s new creative director Matthieu Blazy. For the show, Pesce created a resin-coated floor that looks like a giant blue pool with a rainbow-sherbert gradient runway flowing through the middle, surrounded by 400 original, resin-coated chairs with a similar melty, gloopy aesthetic.
Harper's Bazaar
Over-the-knee boots to invest in this autumn
The arrival of autumn signals the time to swap your summer clothes for something more seasonally appropriate; away go the sandals and sundresses, and out come the coats, jumpers and boots. Whether you're a fan of the cowboy boot, the knee-high or even a sleek white pair, there's a boot...
Hypebae
Matty Bovan is What Dreams Are Made Of
There are runway moments, though few and far between, that are oh so fantastical that one abandons their personal style or the conformities of trends to pull up stakes and live in a designer’s mind. Matty Bovan manages to reach that height with an all-consuming presentation of print-laden maximalism, closing out Milan Fashion Week with a fresh perspective on Italian luxury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jil Sander RTW Spring 2023
What rain? What distance? All the complaints the fashion crowd might have had about reaching the Jil Sander location on the outskirts of Milan in the pouring rain were silenced the moment Lucie and Luke Meier sent their spring collection down the runway — hands down one of the highlights of the week.
13 best women’s loafers to complete your wardrobe – from chunky to penny styles
Dubbed the shoe of the season, loafers are having a moment. Whether in chunky, penny loafer or slip-on form, the preppy footwear choice has gone straight to the top of everyone’s wishlists.Finishing off your autumn ensembles, loafers strike the perfect balance between fashion and formal – being both smart enough for the office and sufficiently modish for the weekend.Whether paired with white socks and a Miu Miu-esque mini skirt or channeling French-girl style with a pair of jeans and Breton jumper, the right pair of loafers are a transitional wardrobe staple.The sophisticated shoe’s fashion status has its roots in the...
Mahmood Makes His Classic Suit Cozy With a Statement Jacket
Fall officially began last week, and pop singer Mahmood is already breaking out his coziest jackets. While attending the Burberry spring 2023 show in London on Monday, Mahmood kept things deliberately casual and streetwear-oriented by shedding the typical blazer for a delightfully large and shaggy overcoat. His google-style white sunglasses also keep things feeling youthful and fresh.
Accessories for Spring Dazzle in Milan
Milan Fashion Week is a wrap, with both the city and the Italian fashion industry seeing a huge resurgence after several years of intense challenges. Here are key highlights from all the spring 2023 accessories presentations. Sandra Choi has a big message: Never underestimate strong women. Inspired by fantasy figures...
Hypebae
Jimmy Choo Delivers Denim, Anklets and Loafers for Spring 2023
For Spring ‘23 we’ve seen footwear as minimal as Prada‘s Mary Jane’s and as bodacious as Moschino‘s “inflatable” booties. Somewhere in the middle lies Jimmy Choo‘s offering — a practical, but on-trend roster of sandals, boots, pumps and loafers. Many of...
Fendi Brought Y2K Fashion to a Luxury Level For its Spring Summer 2023 Women’s Collection
Cargo pants. Navel-baring knit cardigans. Fuzzy sweaters. Slinky slide platforms. These pieces were staples of Y2K fashion and now on constant rotation as the era’s style revival continues dominate today’s fashion. So far, the spring ’23 collections indicate that the macro fashion trend shows no signs of slowing down. And while there are already plenty of mid-market and high street interpretations of the Y2K revival, Fendi’s latest collection shows what the trend can look like when it’s done at a luxury level. For its spring summer ’23 women’s line, which showed Wednesday at Milan Fashion Week, Fendi womenswear artistic director Kim Jones sent...
Hypebae
Away Taps Ashish, Palomo Spain and Vaquera for Latest Designer Collection
Having worked with Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola and Ji Won Choi for the previous release, Away has now tapped Ashish, Palomo Spain and Vaquera to join the latest installment of its Designer Collection. The collaboration features some of the luggage brand’s bestselling core styles, including the Bigger Carry-On and Sling...
Comments / 0