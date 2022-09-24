ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Look: Dabo Swinney Has Brutally Honest Message For Critics

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went to bat for his quarterback after the Tigers' 51-45 double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday. D.J. Uiagalelei has taken his fair share of criticism in his young career, but yesterday, the former five-star recruit turned in a monster performance. Uiagalelei passed for 371...
Raleigh News & Observer

Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know

Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night's home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN's "College GameDay" program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson's campus on Saturday morning but will "be prepared to adjust accordingly" based on forecasts, a representative said.
The Clemson Insider

Big news for Clemson

Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football's coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash that shut down road in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash on Friday night. Officers from the Greer Police Department said Wade Hampton Boulevard from Dill Creek Court to Buncombe Road was temporarily shut down due to the crash. The Coroner's Office...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to 'labor situation'

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a "labor situation" according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she's ever had to make.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Ray Kelly hoisted into courtroom

Library board chair says they're 'not here to promote LGBTQ things'. As calls to challenge books increase around the country, multiple employees and members of the public called upon the Board of Trustees to take a hard stance efforts to restrict reading material. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
GREENVILLE, SC
