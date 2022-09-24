Read full article on original website
Clemson moves up in this national analyst's rankings after Week 4
A national college football analyst released his updated top 12 rankings following Week 4 of the college football season. Clemson moved up in CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell's new rankings. The former (...)
Look: Dabo Swinney Has Brutally Honest Message For Critics
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went to bat for his quarterback after the Tigers' 51-45 double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday. D.J. Uiagalelei has taken his fair share of criticism in his young career, but yesterday, the former five-star recruit turned in a monster performance. Uiagalelei passed for 371...
3 teams that deserve to be ranked ahead of Clemson after Wake Forest upset scare
Clemson hasn’t looked impressive all season but they’ve held onto the No. 5 ranking. These college football powers should leapfrog them. The Clemson Tigers are 4-0 in 2022. All credit to them for getting there. They just shouldn’t be ranked in the Top 5. Dabo Swinney and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know
Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
Big news for Clemson
Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
Yardbarker
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'
Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
High school football games impacted by Hurricane Ian
Several local high school football games have been changed from their Friday schedule due to expected severe weather from Hurricane Ian.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce football schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several high school football teams have made schedule changes for their Week 6 matchups due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below are the games that have been changed. (We will continue to add to this list as we learn more) Games to be played Wednesday,...
Plane makes hard landing at South Carolina airport; no injuries reported
There are no injuries reported at this time. The FAA has been notified, and a crane will be brought in to remove the plane
Motorcyclist killed in Wade Hampton Blvd. crash in Greer
A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
Hurricane Ian on track to create severe weather in Carolinas
Forecasts have pulled the potential track of the storm farther west in the past day or so, increasing the chance for local impacts starting late this week.
newsfromthestates.com
Floods? Landslides? Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive, find out if you live in a disaster-prone zone
Just two weeks ago, Col. J. R. Sanderson, a senior government advisor for a SBP, a disaster management consulting firm, warned state lawmakers to pay attention to future storm impacts in the mountains. “You’re probably going to be OK in response to a hurricane because you’ve done it dozens of times,” Sanderson said. He is working with officials in Kentucky after floods devastated the eastern part of the state earlier this year. ” I would worry about the mountains. Your highest risk is going to be flooding in the mountains. It’s going to devastate those communities.”
WYFF4.com
Car, school bus collide in Spartanburg County, injuries reported, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A school bus and a car collided Monday on an Upstate highway and injuries were reported in the crash, according to troopers. The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs Road, in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 714 pm EDT, Sep 25t
Ashe NC-Watauga NC- 714 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 745 PM EDT…. At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Peoria, or near Beech Mountain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size...
getnews.info
HOA Upstate Launches New Homeowner’s Association App
Greenville, SC – September 26, 2022 – HOAupstate is a homeowner’s association, condo association, and townhome association management company serving all of South Carolina’s Upstate area. With offices in Greenville, SC, and Greer, SC, they provide association management to Greenville and surrounding counties. Since 2001 HOAupstate has worked to offer tech-based solutions to make South Carolina HOA living easier for the associations they serve.
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash that shut down road in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash on Friday night. Officers from the Greer Police Department said Wade Hampton Boulevard from Dill Creek Court to Buncombe Road was temporarily shut down due to the crash. The Coroner’s Office...
FOX Carolina
Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
FOX Carolina
Ray Kelly hoisted into courtroom
Library board chair says they’re ‘not here to promote LGBTQ things’. As calls to challenge books increase around the country, multiple employees and members of the public called upon the Board of Trustees to take a hard stance efforts to restrict reading material. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
