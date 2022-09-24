Spurs forward Keldon Johnson suffers dislocated shoulder

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson suffered a dislocated right shoulder during open gym and has started rehabbing, the team announced on Saturday. Johnson will miss the start of the preseason schedule. However, San Antonio expects him to be ready for the start of the regular season next month.

Johnson is coming off the best season of his short career. In 75 games, he averaged 17.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, shooting 47% from the floor, 40% from 3-point range and 76% from the charity stripe. He also provided versatile defense for San Antonio at 6-foot-6.

Johnson was drafted No. 29 overall by the Spurs in 2019. He’s widely regarded to be the best player on the team’s young roster, especially after Dejounte Murray was traded to the Hawks in June.

In addition to Johnson, the Spurs sport a young core that includes Joshua Primo, Devin Vassell, No. 9 pick Jeremy Sochan and No. 25 pick Blake Wesley. San Antonio finished with the 10th best record in the Western Conference at 33-39 last season.