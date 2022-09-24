ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson suffers dislocated shoulder

By JD Shaw
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Xziu_0i91gi3f00
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson suffered a dislocated right shoulder during open gym and has started rehabbing, the team announced on Saturday. Johnson will miss the start of the preseason schedule. However, San Antonio expects him to be ready for the start of the regular season next month.

Johnson is coming off the best season of his short career. In 75 games, he averaged 17.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, shooting 47% from the floor, 40% from 3-point range and 76% from the charity stripe. He also provided versatile defense for San Antonio at 6-foot-6.

Johnson was drafted No. 29 overall by the Spurs in 2019. He’s widely regarded to be the best player on the team’s young roster, especially after Dejounte Murray was traded to the Hawks in June.

In addition to Johnson, the Spurs sport a young core that includes Joshua Primo, Devin Vassell, No. 9 pick Jeremy Sochan and No. 25 pick Blake Wesley. San Antonio finished with the 10th best record in the Western Conference at 33-39 last season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Bucks Sign, Waive Alex Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo, was recently acquired by the organization in a G League trade, and presumably is on his way to the Wisconsin Herd. Antetokounmpo, of course, is the brother of Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The Herd are the Bucks’ G League affiliate. Alex Antetokounmpo, 21, is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Draymond Green: Kevin Durant wanted to play for Warriors prior to 3-1 series meltdown with OKC

Kevin Durant took a lot of heat for joining the Warriors in 2016 just weeks after they defeated his Thunder team in the conference finals, but Draymond Green believes Durant was interested in making the move long before that series. Appearing this week on the “Checc’n In” podcast, Green said Durant was attracted to Golden State because of its style of play (hat tip to Eduardo Razo of NBC Sports Bay Area).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Hoops Rumors

Is PG Killian Hayes part of the Pistons long-term plans?

Killian Hayes has to make progress as a scorer to show the Pistons he should be part of their long-term plans, writes James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. After injuries limited him to 26 games as a rookie, Hayes bounced back to play in 66 last season, showing the defensive and passing skills that made him the No. 7 overall pick in 2020.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Kostas Antetokounmpo joining Bulls on training camp deal

The Bulls will sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to a training camp contract, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. Antetokounmpo will be given a chance to compete for a two-way roster spot, sources tell Charania. Those slots are currently filled by Justin Lewis, who recently suffered a torn ACL, and Malcolm Hill.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Wesley
Person
Devin Vassell
Person
Dejounte Murray
Person
Keldon Johnson
Hoops Rumors

Suns sign former first-rounder Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

The Suns have signed free-agent forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, the team announced in a press release Saturday. Phoenix also confirmed the signing of Frank Jackson, who reportedly inked a non-guaranteed contract with the team. Luwawu-Cabarrot averaged 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game with the Hawks last season....
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Nate Hinton To Sign Exhibit 10 Contract With Cavs

Former Mavericks and Pacers guard Nate Hinton has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Cavaliers and will attend training camp, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors tweets. Hinton is expected to compete for a spot on the 15-man opening night roster. While the Cavaliers have 16 other players on the roster, only 12 have fully guaranteed contracts. They also have both two-way slots filled.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Rondo, Season Questions, EuroBasket

Veteran guard Rajon Rondo has agreed to a settlement with the woman who accused him and his girlfriend of assault and battery in 2020, according to TMZ. As the report notes, Rondo was allegedly upset at the plaintiff for parking too close to his car. The altercation happened in a parking lot outside of an apartment complex. Rondo’s girlfriend was seen punching and causing injuries, while Rondo appeared to nudge the woman with his elbow.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Dislocated Shoulder#Spurs
Hoops Rumors

Celtics suspend Ime Udoka for entire 2022-23 season

The Celtics have officially announced in a press release (Twitter link) that they have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season, as had been expected. Ominously, the club also announced that the team would decide Udoka’s long-term fate with the franchise “at a later date.”
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics coach Ime Udoka faces possible suspension

Disciplinary action, including possibly a “significant suspension” is being considered for Celtics coach Ime Udoka, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The case involves “an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines,” Wojnarowski adds. A league source confirmed the news to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe (Twitter link)....
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Bucks Sign Ibou Badji To Exhibit 10 Deal

The Bucks have signed undrafted rookie Ibou Badji to an Exhibit 10 contract, league sources tell our JD Shaw (Twitter link). Badji, who turns 20 next month, spent the 2021/22 season with Forca Lleida CE of the LEB Oro, Spain’s second league. In 37 games (19.9 MPG) last season, the Senegalese center averaged 8.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG and 1.2 BPG, according to his NBA.com draft profile.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Potential to trade Tyler Herro holding up extension talks with Heat

The deadline for rookie scale extensions is a month away, and the Heat have a major decision to make regarding Tyler Herro, writes Ira Winderman of The Sun-Sentinel. After earning Sixth Man of the Year honors last season, Herro is in line for a new contract that Winderman estimates will exceed $25M per year, whether that happens in the next 30 days or in restricted free agency next summer.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Hoops Rumors

Celtics showed 'a little interest' in LaMarcus Aldridge

Following Danilo Gallinari‘s ACL tear and Robert Williams‘ knee surgery, it remains to be seen whether the Celtics will look to fortify their frontcourt with a free agent addition. If they do, it is possible veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge will be one of their targets. During a...
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics signed Jake Layman, Justin Jackson to one-year contracts

When they signed with the Celtics, Jake Layman and Justin Jackson both received one-year, minimum-salary contracts that are non-guaranteed. However, the terms of those agreements are slightly different — Layman got an Exhibit 10 clause in his contract, while Jackson’s deal is an Exhibit 9, Hoops Rumors has learned.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Devoe, Williamson Join Clippers On Exhibit 10 Contracts

Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson have officially signed Exhibit 10 contracts with the Clippers, Hoops Rumors has learned. Reports that Devoe and Williamson would sign with the Clippers surfaced right after the June draft and now they’ve officially been added. Both players are undrafted rookies. They were on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy