ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jazz legend Ramsey Lewis dies aged 87

Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died at the age of 87, his family have announced. The musician’s career spanned over six decades, with beginnings in the Ramsey Lewis Trio, making him one of the most successful jazz musicians in the United States. “He was just at peace...Most people...
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Pharoah Sanders Dead At 81

Revered free jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died. The news was confirmed in a social-media post by Sanders’ record label Luaka Bop, who wrote: “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.” Sanders was 81.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Guitar World Magazine

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
MUSIC
People

Pharoah Sanders, Legendary Jazz Musician, Dead at 81

Pharoah Sanders has died. He was 81. Sanders' record label, Luaka Bop, shared the news in a tweet Saturday morning. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

Drummer Anton Fier (Lounge Lizards, Feelies, Golden Palominos) Dead At 66

Drummer Anton Fier, a longtime staple of the New York downtown scene, has died. Syd Straw, Fier’s bandmate in the Golden Palominos, broke the news of Fier’s passing on Facebook last night, and other Fier collaborators like John Lurie and Bob Mould have also paid tribute on social media. No cause of death has been reported. Fier was 66.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pharoah Sanders
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Mdou Moctar shred with Gina Gleason, Richard Fortus, Marc Ribot and Lee Ranaldo in the first ever D’Addario Extended Play jam

The "Hendrix of the Sahara" shared the stage with special guests to perform tracks from his dazzling 2021 album, Afrique Victime. D’Addario has announced its new Extended Play jam series – a program that sees electric guitar and acoustic guitar stars from all genres and generations join forces for extended performances fueled by D'Addario products.
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Camilo leads a songwriting camp for rising Latin music artists

The Billboard Latin Music Week is in full swing, and the Billboard Latin Music Awards are upon us; therefore, Billboard teamed up with global fast-food hamburger chain Burger King to launch “La Próxima Generación,” a songwriter’s academy led by influential Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo. The program was created to help...
MIAMI, FL
Ultimate Classic Rock

R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′

When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy