Twitter explodes over Clemson’s overtime win vs. Wake Forest

Clemson had an instant classic matchup with Wake Forest on Saturday, and Twitter was reasonably active after the Tigers came away with a double-overtime win .

In the 51-45 win, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei led the way for the Tigers’ offense, completing 26 of his 41 pass attempts for 371 yards and five touchdowns.

His final completion was to tight end Davis Allen, who caught the 21-yard touchdown pass to win the game.

While Clemson’s offense had tremendous success against the Demon Deacons, the defense had its struggles, specifically in the secondary.

The Tigers gave up 337 passing yards and had numerous pass interference and defensive holding penalties.

Still, head coach Dabo Swinney and his team were able to leave Wake Forest with a win.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the thriller between the No. 5-ranked Tigers and the No. 21-ranked Demon Deacons.

