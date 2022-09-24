ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Twitter explodes over Clemson’s overtime win vs. Wake Forest

By Justin Robertson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ys6El_0i91gXIY00

Clemson had an instant classic matchup with Wake Forest on Saturday, and Twitter was reasonably active after the Tigers came away with a double-overtime win .

In the 51-45 win, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei led the way for the Tigers’ offense, completing 26 of his 41 pass attempts for 371 yards and five touchdowns.

His final completion was to tight end Davis Allen, who caught the 21-yard touchdown pass to win the game.

While Clemson’s offense had tremendous success against the Demon Deacons, the defense had its struggles, specifically in the secondary.

The Tigers gave up 337 passing yards and had numerous pass interference and defensive holding penalties.

Still, head coach Dabo Swinney and his team were able to leave Wake Forest with a win.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the thriller between the No. 5-ranked Tigers and the No. 21-ranked Demon Deacons.

https://twitter.com/LowellCST/status/1573768511998103554?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/The_Prophet_36/status/1573712117894619138?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/apthirteen/status/1573762355598614530?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/atxlete/status/1573761738083913730?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/apthirteen/status/1573761888244072454?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/benboulware7/status/1573764293744627715?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/_TreWilliams/status/1573763728197275648?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/woodywhitehurst/status/1573767907535904770?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/KyleTucker_ATH/status/1573760903107035141?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/thekjhenry/status/1573769564520865792?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/ruke33/status/1573770041321037825?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1573768916433653760?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1573772852804734976?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1573753217313292290?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/woodywhitehurst/status/1573766197300142083?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/EricMacLain/status/1573772131405631498?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/kellygramlich/status/1573760834337128449?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/TigerCommenter/status/1573763912117403648?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/D_Rench_/status/1573762259578396677?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1573761938068217857?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/ClemsonTigers/status/1573762555469668352?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/ClemsonTom/status/1573764183933452289?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/CUFilmReview/status/1573762957607145473?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/JedidiahDavis33/status/1573759746888417280?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/ClemsonTom/status/1573773237263253506?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

https://twitter.com/TigerCommenter/status/1573773171966312451?s=20&t=JxwjkcEaHVZqUyimqNWJbg

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

Big news for Clemson

Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Football
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Look: Dabo Swinney Has Brutally Honest Message For Critics

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went to bat for his quarterback after the Tigers' 51-45 double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday. D.J. Uiagalelei has taken his fair share of criticism in his young career, but yesterday, the former five-star recruit turned in a monster performance. Uiagalelei passed for 371...
CLEMSON, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know

Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'

Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davis Allen
Person
Dabo Swinney
Yardbarker

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Georgia Arrest News

A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges." The college football world reacted to the arrest...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Breaking: Georgia Football Player Arrested Sunday Morning

A Georgia sophomore defensive back has reportedly been arrested. Javon Bullard, who played in Saturday's game against Kent State, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with a misdemeanor DUI and six other traffic charges, according to On3 Sports. Bullard was booked into jail just before 5 a.m. ET on...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Classic#American Football#College Football#Tigers
FOX Carolina

“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board. In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”. The book had been under review for...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
newsfromthestates.com

Floods? Landslides? Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive, find out if you live in a disaster-prone zone

Just two weeks ago, Col. J. R. Sanderson, a senior government advisor for a SBP, a disaster management consulting firm, warned state lawmakers to pay attention to future storm impacts in the mountains. “You’re probably going to be OK in response to a hurricane because you’ve done it dozens of times,” Sanderson said. He is working with officials in Kentucky after floods devastated the eastern part of the state earlier this year. ” I would worry about the mountains. Your highest risk is going to be flooding in the mountains. It’s going to devastate those communities.”
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy