Blotter: The most notable arrests, mugshots in Laredo last month
In the Gateway City, crime doesn't pay. We've collected the mugshots of nearly 80 notable arrests by the Laredo Police Department and Webb County Sheriffs Office during August 2022. Criminals in Laredo were arrested on various charges, including sexual assault of a child, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and...
Laredo man rescued from burning vehicle
A Laredo man was rescued from a burning vehicle last week. The incident occurred last Wednesday at the corner of McPherson and Del Mar. The U.S. Border Patrol stated two of its agents were patrolling the area when it saw a vehicle in flames. The agents fortunately had a fire...
Best cities for vegetarians, vegans: Laredo near bottom in multiple categories
On Monday, financial website WalletHub released a roundup of the best cities for vegetarians and vegans. While a number of Lone Star metros made the top 30, Laredo was listed as the No. 1 town for vegans and vegetarians when it comes to affordability. Best cities for vegans and vegetarians.
Autism town hall furthers talks of community needs in Laredo
Following this year’s push by the city to be more inclusive of children and adults on the autism spectrum and meet the needs of residents with special needs, the city health department hosted a town hall meeting to hear feedback from the community on what is needed for the Laredo Autism and Special Needs Master Plan.
Laredo library holds event to help locals go green
Librarians at the Laredo Public Libraries do more than just helping people check out books. In fact, they also hold events from time to time in conjunction with the city and other organizations to educate the community while offering some fun as well. The Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library...
Photos: 2021-22 Cola Blanca first-place finishers
Decades ago, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce worked on developing a program that would not only honor hunting and the pastime’s rich traditions, but also highlight the City of Laredo and Webb County as the premier South Texas hunting destination. That’s why the chamber started the Cola Blanca Big Buck Contest.
Webb County Proclaims September as Child Cancer Awareness Month
In honor of all the children currently struggling with cancer, Webb County proclaimed September 2022 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The decision was made in effort to raise awareness and show solidarity. Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina praised the hard work and contributions of child cancer advocates as they help support families and children in the community.
TAMIU ready to celebrate Make A Difference Day
As October is around the corner, the fourth Saturday of the month is also getting closer. That's the date of Make a Difference Day, the largest single-day of volunteering in the country. As many communities around the world participate, so it is Texas A&M International. TAMIU is organizing its 13th...
LIFE Fair Queen named for 2022-23
There is a new queen in Webb County as the Laredo International Fair & Expo has chosen its royalty representative for the upcoming year that will represent the organization at various events including the annual fair in 2023. The LIFE Fair Queen for 2022-23 is Alanis Isabel Ramos, a senior...
LC to offer free GED diploma and ESL classes
Laredo College announced recently that it is offering GED diploma and ESL classes for free. The GED credential is a high school equivalency diploma which accredits that an individual passed four high school equivalency tests. Sandra Cortez, Laredo College Dean of Community Education, stated this diploma is of great importance...
Laredo College to celebrate its 75th anniversary
Laredo College will be celebrating its 75th anniversary of providing education for Webb, Jim Hogg and Zapata County. As Sept. 28 marks the occasion of what was first Laredo Junior College, the school will host a celebration to commemorate its history and legacy on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Kazen Student Center.
Photos: International trade community attends Pathways for Trade Symposium
The Laredo Economic Development Corporation held the 29th Pathways for Trade Symposium on Wednesday and Thursday at the Laredo Country Club. This year’s theme was “Port Laredo Trade with the World.”. The event, which gathered the international trade community, presented different keynote speakers who covered a variety of...
