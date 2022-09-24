Husker Head Volleyball Coach Wins 800th Games

A milestone was reached last night for Nebraska volleyball. John Cook won his 800th Career game as a collegiate head volleyball coach. Cook defeated Michigan State in straight sets at the Devaney center on Friday evening to improve their team record to 9-1 on the young season. Cook has coached at Nebraska since 2000, and during that time, he has won four NCAA national championships, four Big Ten regular season championships, and nine Big 12 regular season championships. Cook has 639 wins as the head coach of the Cornhuskers. He spent seven seasons as the head coach of Wisconsin before arriving in Lincoln. He was inducted into the AVCA Hall of Fame in 2017. Below is a collection of social media reactions to the 800th career win of head Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook. Stay tuned to Cornhuskers Wire for the latest on all the breaking news regarding Husker athletics. Nebraska plays on Saturday night at the Devaney Center.

https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1573490231285792788

https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1573491175801118721

https://twitter.com/huskerextra/status/1573516082371264512

https://twitter.com/Abby_Barmore/status/1573489856147243029

https://twitter.com/Lincoln_VB/status/1573489269234081833

https://twitter.com/RadioRicoAC/status/1573489546552954880

https://twitter.com/HailVarsity/status/1573685057168068610

https://twitter.com/swmckewonOWH/status/1573529284249018369

https://twitter.com/HailVarsity/status/1573648461077045248

https://twitter.com/LJSSportsWagner/status/1573491448468619275

https://twitter.com/HailVarsity/status/1573490485926182919

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

1

1