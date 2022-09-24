ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

I’m an interior design pro – 10 Ikea hidden gems that make your home look expensive for cheap

By Kaleigh Werner
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGjRd_0i91fhD900

YOU can create the illusion your home is luxe without actually spending money on expensive decor.

Interior design pro Mon revealed Ikea hidden gems that will make your home look more elegant for cheap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCstK_0i91fhD900
Interior design expert Mon reveals Ikea's new hidden gems Credit: Home by M&M
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hho2_0i91fhD900
These items are affordable and can make your home look expensive Credit: Getty

YouTube's expert design and DIY channel Home By M&M is run by Mon.

On her account, you can find all the information you need to style your home in a minimalistic and modern way.

In a recent video, Mon lists the affordable Ikea products that can make your home look expensive, including the store's new fall items.

"We are starting off right away with this gorgeous rattan mirror," Mon begins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nsiu6_0i91fhD900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2TaH_0i91fhD900

This woven mirror is the $69.99 SOMMARBO.

"Other than adding life to an empty wall, this mirror is so functional," Mon admits.

On the bottom of the mirror's frame, there is a mini shelf you can put stuff on.

Next, Mon introduces the brand's new statement rug, GRUNDSKOLA.

For $99.99, you can add subtle color and abstract design to any room in your home with this rug.

Another new rattan item is the $179.99 TOLKNING room divider.

"This one is absolutely perfect. Gorgeous and practical," Mon admits.

And if you're looking to add even more rattan to your atmosphere, you can get the $24.99 KANELSTÅNG plant stand.

For your office space, Ikea came out with the $34.99 SMÄLLEN swivel chair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYnTu_0i91fhD900
This rattan mirror is both functional and expensive-looking Credit: Home by M&M
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHzVU_0i91fhD900
Minimalistic design always looks luxe Credit: Home by M&M

"This chair has a clean expression that is so easy to match with other furniture," Mon says.

Mon's favorite new pillow accessory is only $6.99.

This checkered pick is the SIMHALL cushion cover.

She also loves the $12.99 SIMHALL cushion cover that's plain rust.

A welcome mat will always make your home feel more inviting.

Mon suggests the $14.99 GÅNGGATA "Hello" mat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vq8Ty_0i91fhD900
Gold decor can make your eating areas look more elegant Credit: Home by M&M

If you want to add more minimalistic furniture pieces, Mon says you can start with the functional $59.99 VIHALS white nightstand.

And a chic style lighting piece is the $16.99 BJÖRKSPIREA LED decorative light.

These lights are outlined in brass and diamond-shaped.

The lights turn on and off if you shake them, and they have a built-in timer that shuts them down after 6 hours.

Small gold decor pieces are perfect for adding a lush feeling to your dining room or kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbY61_0i91fhD900
The bamboo pendant lamp shade is designer-inspired Credit: Home by M&M

Mon recommends the $12.99 AROMATISK serving stand and the $4.99 decorative bowl.

Ikea continues to come out with more designer-inspired pieces, such as the $59.99 SINNERLIG pendant lamp made from bamboo.

"I just love this lamp," Mon admits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XI7n_0i91fhD900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLx77_0i91fhD900

One viewer expressed how much they loved Mon's taste in decor.

"Love your picks," they wrote.

IN THIS ARTICLE
