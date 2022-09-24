Read full article on original website
Important dates for the November 8, 2022 General Election; Drop Box Locations
From Tillamook County Clerk’s Office – November 8, 2022 General Election. 18 – Voter registration deadline & Party change (Registration cards postmarked October 18, 2022 are valid) 19 – First Day ballots will be mailed and Dropsites Open*. 25 – Last day to mail ballots.
Rural, urban – what does and doesn’t divide us
Nash, Nicholas, Adjunct Philosophy Instructor at Blue Mountain Community College, facilitated an Oregon Humanities Conversation Project in Tillamook on September 20, 2022. The conversation focused on understanding the urban rural divide and was well attended by equal numbers of people identifying as either rural, urban, or ‘rurban.’. “We live...
Despite improvements in portions of Oregon’s economy, hospitality industry is still short thousands of jobs and workers
Oregon’s economy has recovered all the jobs it lost to the pandemic, bouncing back from record layoffs at a much faster pace than in prior recessions. But the comeback has been much slower in some industries — especially in the hospitality sector. Hotels, restaurants and bars still have...
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Opportunities on the Coast
Over the course of four years, I worked with Dr. Bruce Mate at the Marine Mammal Institute to authorize a Coastal Playground gray whale license plate. Eventually, we developed a strategy to address the new Department of Motor Vehicle requirements and the license plate, which features the image of a gray whale mother and her calf, went on sale on February 1, 2019. The plates cost $40 to order or renew, with approximately $35 of each sale going to OSU’s Marine Mammal Institute based at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport.
‘No sense of justice’: Hundreds cycling through Oregon courts without public defenders
Thomas Ahern is a man of many problems. He’s homeless, broke, bleeding from cuts and scrapes, and according to authorities in Portland and Washington County, has been caught inside stolen cars twice since late July — both leading to felony cases.
Reports to Oregon's Bias Response Hotline on the rise
SALEM, Ore. — Reports to Oregon’s Bias Response Hotline are on the rise in 2022, with incidents that include things like verbal harassment or physical attacks. The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) presented new numbers from the hotline to lawmakers in Salem. The report shows that reports were...
North Coast League FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Tournament begins October 15th, Volunteers Needed
Several Tillamook County schools participate in FIRST Tech Challenge, an international robotics competition involving over 100 countries, and 1 million students, mentors, and volunteers. This year’s theme is Powerplay and marks the 5th year that Neah-Kah-Nie students will be participating in the competition, Tillamook school district has been participating even longer than NKN. The North Coast League includes teams from Neah-Kah-Nie, Tillamook, Nestucca, Banks, and Forest Grove. If other teams form in the area – they are welcome to join this league.
High demand for crowded campsites leading to fights, arguments, Oregon parks officials say
SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
Hwy. 551 closed north of Hubbard
Public Safety crews are responding to a serious crash that has closed Hwy. 551Oregon Department of Transportation reports late Friday afternoon that a serious crash has closed Hwy. 551 between Hwy. 99E and Ehlen Road. The closure may last several hours. Please use another route and drive with caution. {loadposition sub-article-01}
That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Quirky to Obscure Rumors and History of N. Oregon Coast's Cape Meares Lighthouse
(Oceanside, Oregon) – Just outside of Oceanside, along the north Oregon coast's Three Capes Tour, Cape Meares Lighthouse has had its share of adventures, including its exhausting, complex construction (transporting materials in and out was a mess). But there are some funky little tidbits in its history, stuff that is sometimes even a tad amusing. (Photos and story copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon
Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
16-year-old boy accused of starting Salem house fire
Salem police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly starting a fire at a residence on Friday.
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into delivery van in Salem
A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a delivery van in Salem.
TILLAMOOK HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: OSAA Sportsmanship Award Nomination
I am writing to congratulate you on your recent sportsmanship nomination. This is a recognition program that gives OSAA sport officials the opportunity to highlight the positive sportsmanship that they see on the court. Each program that receives a nomination will be eligible to receive the OSAA Sportsmanship Award for their activity, which includes 100 OSAA Cup points for your school!
2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
2 young women killed in fiery Hillsboro car crash
Two young women were killed Thursday night in a fiery car crash near the Sunset Square shopping center in Hillsboro, according to local police. Cousins Adriana Shelton, 19, of Sheridan, and Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton died at the scene after a car heading south at high speed on Northwest 185th Avenue hit their vehicle as it was turning into the shopping complex, police said.
