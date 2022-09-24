ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Trolley rides this Sunday in South Milwaukee to help commemorate its 125th anniversary

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A street car will be the desired mode of transportation this Sunday for the "Historical Trolley Tour" in South Milwaukee. The event is a way to commemorate the city's 125th anniversary. The trip lasts an hour and is a good way to get see where "Crusher" the wrestler was born and raised. Of course it lets you get a little nostalgic on a Sunday afternoon.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
cohaitungchi.com

Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples

You are reading: Things for couples to do in milwaukee | Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples. Such a diverse place with tonnes of awesome things to do this weekend. No more boring indoor date nights with these fun and unique date night ideas in Milwaukee. Whether...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
CBS 58

Racine & Me: The Cavon Walker Collection

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Camryn Thomas-Walker of the The Cavon Walker Collection joined CBS 58 in studio for a segment on Racine & Me. Walker says he started sewing in 2013-2014 and would often customize brims on baseball caps and change the fabric on the brim. His own collection...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Gear up for Halloween at the zoo in Racine

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Believe it or not, October has almost arrived. Inevitably tied to October is the spooky Halloween season, and in Racine, they are getting geared up to celebrate at Racine Zoo. Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of Racine Zoo, joined us on Monday, Sept. 29 to discuss Jack-O'-Lantern...
RACINE, WI
97X

Amazing Wisconsin Airbnb With Indoor Heated Pool A Bar And Arcade!

We found this AWESOME vacation home near Milwaukee Wisconsin!. Looking to get away, but not too far away? This Airbnb near Milwaukee Wisconsin is the perfect vacation spot!. The awesome thing about this property is that it has an amazing heated indoor pool area, a bar/game room, and access to the park/lake! The property is nestled over an acre giving you space to spread out while being 30 minutes from downtown Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Proposed Deer District music venues move one step closer to development

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New music venues in the Deer District are one step closer to development after passing through the City Plan Commission Monday night, Sept. 26. Newly released renderings show us what the building would look like on the inside and out. Two different venues with capacities ranging between 800 and 4,000 people would sit where the Bradley Center used to be on the corner of Vel R. Phillips and Highland Avenue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hosts Harbor Fest 2022; all things fish, water, boats

MILWAUKEE - Harbor Fest returns to Milwaukee's riverfront on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join Harbor District Milwaukee, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Harbor Fest takes place in front of UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Secret Chicago

The Hill Has Eyes Haunted House Introduces Four New Frightful Attractions At A 45 Acre Farm In Wisconsin

Spooky season is almost upon us and a new outdoor immersive experience covering 45 sprawling acres is ensuring its scarier than ever. Bring on the thrills, chills, and ghastly apparitions, starting Sept. 30 in Franklin, Wisconsin. The Hill Has Eyes will offer terrifying 60-minute ventures across four horror-filled attractions. With an eerie trailer park dubbed the Failed Escape, the Haunted Hills also brings the Hunger Hollow attraction to the wooded hunting grounds and its cast of mutant cannibals. Fun! The horror continues with Dead End, the official haunted house, and the Carnivore, a scary circus-themed attraction. The hill will also host The Not So Scary Halloween Party ($15 general admission), a less thrill filled family-friendly event filled with trick or treating opportunities. Don’t forget to dress up in your best costume! The family-friendly event will be held every Sunday from 2:30 to 4:45 PM.  The event is open throughout the season and will finish up on October 30th. Check out the available dates and times here. 
FRANKLIN, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first Milwaukee location this week

We’re currently living in the golden era of the chicken sandwich. There’s never been more places to procure these portable poultry preparations, and it’s safe to say there’s never been more inventive or more delicious takes on chicken sandwiches than there are right now. Milwaukee is no exception, with countless local establishments getting in on the hot chicken trend, as national chains (with local availability) also throw their hat into the ring.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Brutus!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Brutus was announce on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. He is a one-year-old currently living at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Learn more about how you can help WHS, and even how you can make Brutus a part of your...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun

MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building

MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 Milwaukee Comic Con; Wisconsin State Fair Park hosts

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This weekend, Wisconsin State Fair Park is home to everything fant0asy, superheroes, and everything in between – for the return of Milwaukee Comic Con. Whitney Pollet, a character artist and designer, joined the WakeUp News team with what to expect when you go to a comic convention.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop in the 58 Hometowns tour series finds Natalie Shepherd and company heading to Kenosha County to visit Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Ahead of the tour, we spoke with Sarah Howard, Executive Director for Pleasant Prairie.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI

