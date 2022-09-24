Read full article on original website
Trolley rides this Sunday in South Milwaukee to help commemorate its 125th anniversary
SOUTH MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A street car will be the desired mode of transportation this Sunday for the "Historical Trolley Tour" in South Milwaukee. The event is a way to commemorate the city's 125th anniversary. The trip lasts an hour and is a good way to get see where "Crusher" the wrestler was born and raised. Of course it lets you get a little nostalgic on a Sunday afternoon.
Milwaukee's Pabst Mansion offering festive tours to commemorate the Halloween and Christmas seasons
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures in-and-around Milwaukee continue to quickly cool down, now is a timely reminder that there is plenty to do inside at the Pabst Mansion, especially for those in a festive spirit. Mame McCully, Pabst Mansion's Executive Director joined us Tuesday, Sept 27 to discuss...
It is officially autumn and the Fall Street Festival aims to celebrate the occasion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures continue to trend cooler than they were two weeks ago, it feels like the perfect time to celebrate the coziness of autumn in Wisconsin. The Fall Street Festival in Port Washington is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon until 6:00 p.m....
Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples
You are reading: Things for couples to do in milwaukee | Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples. Such a diverse place with tonnes of awesome things to do this weekend. No more boring indoor date nights with these fun and unique date night ideas in Milwaukee. Whether...
One event aims to offer an 'unlocked' peek at Waukesha, another tours food and drink favorites
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One upcoming event plans to serve as an all-access pass to some of the most important buildings in the city, unlocking the secrets of Wisconsin's city of Waukesha. Another event will offer a more-traditional look at the Waukesha's food and drink offerings. Waukesha Unlocked is taking...
Italian restaurant coming to 'The Trade' hotel in Milwaukee's Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Work is progressing on a new luxury hotel and restaurant in the Deer District -- it's called The Trade Milwaukee. We've learned the name of the new restaurant is Il Cervo, Italian for "the deer." It will feature classic and traditional interpretations of Italian cuisine. It's...
Racine & Me: The Cavon Walker Collection
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Camryn Thomas-Walker of the The Cavon Walker Collection joined CBS 58 in studio for a segment on Racine & Me. Walker says he started sewing in 2013-2014 and would often customize brims on baseball caps and change the fabric on the brim. His own collection...
Gear up for Halloween at the zoo in Racine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Believe it or not, October has almost arrived. Inevitably tied to October is the spooky Halloween season, and in Racine, they are getting geared up to celebrate at Racine Zoo. Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of Racine Zoo, joined us on Monday, Sept. 29 to discuss Jack-O'-Lantern...
'Valley Week' continues in Milwaukee with Menomonee River sunset kayak tour
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's Valley Week in Milwaukee. It showcases all the urban nature and outdoor recreation the Menomonee River Valley has to offer. Monday's event was a sunset kayak tour of the river, complete with a history lesson on the valley area. After dark, participants paddled with the...
Amazing Wisconsin Airbnb With Indoor Heated Pool A Bar And Arcade!
We found this AWESOME vacation home near Milwaukee Wisconsin!. Looking to get away, but not too far away? This Airbnb near Milwaukee Wisconsin is the perfect vacation spot!. The awesome thing about this property is that it has an amazing heated indoor pool area, a bar/game room, and access to the park/lake! The property is nestled over an acre giving you space to spread out while being 30 minutes from downtown Milwaukee.
Proposed Deer District music venues move one step closer to development
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New music venues in the Deer District are one step closer to development after passing through the City Plan Commission Monday night, Sept. 26. Newly released renderings show us what the building would look like on the inside and out. Two different venues with capacities ranging between 800 and 4,000 people would sit where the Bradley Center used to be on the corner of Vel R. Phillips and Highland Avenue.
Milwaukee hosts Harbor Fest 2022; all things fish, water, boats
MILWAUKEE - Harbor Fest returns to Milwaukee's riverfront on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join Harbor District Milwaukee, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Harbor Fest takes place in front of UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences...
The Hill Has Eyes Haunted House Introduces Four New Frightful Attractions At A 45 Acre Farm In Wisconsin
Spooky season is almost upon us and a new outdoor immersive experience covering 45 sprawling acres is ensuring its scarier than ever. Bring on the thrills, chills, and ghastly apparitions, starting Sept. 30 in Franklin, Wisconsin. The Hill Has Eyes will offer terrifying 60-minute ventures across four horror-filled attractions. With an eerie trailer park dubbed the Failed Escape, the Haunted Hills also brings the Hunger Hollow attraction to the wooded hunting grounds and its cast of mutant cannibals. Fun! The horror continues with Dead End, the official haunted house, and the Carnivore, a scary circus-themed attraction. The hill will also host The Not So Scary Halloween Party ($15 general admission), a less thrill filled family-friendly event filled with trick or treating opportunities. Don’t forget to dress up in your best costume! The family-friendly event will be held every Sunday from 2:30 to 4:45 PM. The event is open throughout the season and will finish up on October 30th. Check out the available dates and times here.
Author from Milwaukee writes book promoting emotional strength and mental health
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As September comes to a close, so does Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. One book is aiming to promote mental health awareness well after the month is over. Local author Ebony Lewis wrote "Dear Black Boy: It's OK to Cry" to help bring increased attention to mental...
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first Milwaukee location this week
We’re currently living in the golden era of the chicken sandwich. There’s never been more places to procure these portable poultry preparations, and it’s safe to say there’s never been more inventive or more delicious takes on chicken sandwiches than there are right now. Milwaukee is no exception, with countless local establishments getting in on the hot chicken trend, as national chains (with local availability) also throw their hat into the ring.
CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Brutus!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Brutus was announce on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. He is a one-year-old currently living at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Learn more about how you can help WHS, and even how you can make Brutus a part of your...
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun
MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
Stray bullets hit 5th floor of downtown Milwaukee apartment building
MILWAUKEE — Stray bullets hit the fifth floor of the Chroma apartment building located near Milwaukee and Water streets about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Milwaukee Police Department said it is searching the person or people who fired off multiple rounds that struck at least two apartments. Cameron Below and Jacob...
2022 Milwaukee Comic Con; Wisconsin State Fair Park hosts
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This weekend, Wisconsin State Fair Park is home to everything fant0asy, superheroes, and everything in between – for the return of Milwaukee Comic Con. Whitney Pollet, a character artist and designer, joined the WakeUp News team with what to expect when you go to a comic convention.
CBS 58 Hometowns: Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop in the 58 Hometowns tour series finds Natalie Shepherd and company heading to Kenosha County to visit Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Ahead of the tour, we spoke with Sarah Howard, Executive Director for Pleasant Prairie.
