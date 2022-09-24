Spooky season is almost upon us and a new outdoor immersive experience covering 45 sprawling acres is ensuring its scarier than ever. Bring on the thrills, chills, and ghastly apparitions, starting Sept. 30 in Franklin, Wisconsin. The Hill Has Eyes will offer terrifying 60-minute ventures across four horror-filled attractions. With an eerie trailer park dubbed the Failed Escape, the Haunted Hills also brings the Hunger Hollow attraction to the wooded hunting grounds and its cast of mutant cannibals. Fun! The horror continues with Dead End, the official haunted house, and the Carnivore, a scary circus-themed attraction. The hill will also host The Not So Scary Halloween Party ($15 general admission), a less thrill filled family-friendly event filled with trick or treating opportunities. Don’t forget to dress up in your best costume! The family-friendly event will be held every Sunday from 2:30 to 4:45 PM. The event is open throughout the season and will finish up on October 30th. Check out the available dates and times here.

FRANKLIN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO