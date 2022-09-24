ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
Newsweek

Trump 'Working' in D.C. Amid Speculation About Health, Arrest

Former President Donald Trump has spoken out about his Monday visit to Washington, D.C., amid rampant rumors about his potential arrest or health problems. Trump was first spotted arriving at Virginia's Dulles Airport on Monday morning ahead of an unannounced visit to the nation's capital. This news sparked a wave of speculation online, with many suggesting that the former president was either about to be arrested by the Department of Justice (DOJ) or was set to visit Walter Reed Hospital for medical reasons.
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

FBI reportedly found top-secret documents on a foreign country's nuclear defenses at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Among the more than 100 sets of classified material the FBI found in its Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club was "a document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities," The Washington Post reported Tuesday night, citing people familiar with the matter. "Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded," the Post adds, that "only the president, some members of his Cabinet, or a near-Cabinet-level official could authorize other government officials to know details of these special-access programs."
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: New York AG Letitia James set for ‘major announcement’, as E Jean Carroll to file new case

New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” on Wednesday morning.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years, according to The New York Times.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.Earlier, Judge Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said on Tuesday he...
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
The Independent

New York attorney general Letitia James to make ‘major announcement’ within hours

New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” within hours.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 11.30am ET, to which press have been invited.During the course of her probe into the Trump Organization, Ms James has alleged that Mr Trump inflated or devalued the value of his properties in paperwork to secure hundreds of millions of dollars...
POLITICS

