Portland voters strongly favor ballot measure to reshape city government, poll finds
Nearly two-thirds of likely Portland voters say they’ll back a contested ballot measure this fall to radically reshape the city’s form of government and election system, according to a new poll commissioned by the metro area’s most influential business organization and several industry groups. Sixty-three percent of...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Rural, urban – what does and doesn’t divide us
Nash, Nicholas, Adjunct Philosophy Instructor at Blue Mountain Community College, facilitated an Oregon Humanities Conversation Project in Tillamook on September 20, 2022. The conversation focused on understanding the urban rural divide and was well attended by equal numbers of people identifying as either rural, urban, or ‘rurban.’. “We live...
11 Area Post Offices to Host Hiring Events
The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented three-day hiring “Mega Blitz” for 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 111 postal facilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Among the postal facilities that will host job fairs are 11 in Portland...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OCEANSIDE INCORPORATION, CITY COUNCIL ELECTION: DO YOU WANT YOUR TAX DOLLARS MANAGED BY THIS PERSON?
I am writing this letter to share my concern about one of the candidates for City Council should the measure to incorporate Oceanside pass. My concern is driven by this person’s ability to shepherd, in a fiscally responsible way, the finances of the community. Here is why I have...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
North Coast League FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Tournament begins October 15th, Volunteers Needed
Several Tillamook County schools participate in FIRST Tech Challenge, an international robotics competition involving over 100 countries, and 1 million students, mentors, and volunteers. This year’s theme is Powerplay and marks the 5th year that Neah-Kah-Nie students will be participating in the competition, Tillamook school district has been participating even longer than NKN. The North Coast League includes teams from Neah-Kah-Nie, Tillamook, Nestucca, Banks, and Forest Grove. If other teams form in the area – they are welcome to join this league.
West Linn wants more communication from ODOT, region-wide tolls to launch at same time
The West Linn City Council discussed I-205 tolling at recent meeting with ODOT officialsConcerned about traffic that will divert off of I-205 to avoid tolls, West Linn city councilors want the Oregon Department of Transportation to synchronize the launch of tolling on I-205 with the start of tolling on other freeways throughout the region. Currently, tolling on I-205 from Stafford Road to the Abernethy Bridge is set to begin in 2024, with the tolls for the rest of I-205 and I-5 through the Portland region launching a year later. During a presentation to the West Linn City Council...
Chavez-DeRemer: Republican candidate fighting for 5th district
Lori Chavez-Deremer, businesswoman, former Mayor of Happy Valley and now the republican candidate running for the newly re-drawn 5th Congressional District in Oregon.
Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner campaigning for Oregon’s 5th District
Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a small business owner, former city manager and school board member from Central Oregon, returned to Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss her campaign.
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Serene Rummer in a Neighborhood Full of Them
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A coveted Rummer house in northwest Washington County. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
oregontoday.net
Rare Quake, Sept. 26
A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
beachconnection.net
That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
‘No sense of justice’: Hundreds cycling through Oregon courts without public defenders
Thomas Ahern is a man of many problems. He’s homeless, broke, bleeding from cuts and scrapes, and according to authorities in Portland and Washington County, has been caught inside stolen cars twice since late July — both leading to felony cases.
opb.org
Supporters of Oregon bill to address unclaimed veterans remains will try again
Supporters of a bill that would help ensure veterans receive a proper burial say they’ll try again to get the measure approved in Salem. The bill would direct county governments to work with mortuaries to identify unclaimed remains of veterans and start the process to arrange for burial in a national cemetery. It comes several years after dozens of veterans’ remains were found in storage in a Roseburg mortuary.
Readers respond: Whose sidewalks?
Lisa Schroeder’s excellent opinion piece poses a multipronged dilemma. (“Opinion: Downtown Portland needs our love, not disdain, to flourish,” Sept. 18) The fifth of her very rational ideas says this: “City cleanliness depends on each one of us. Businesses, offices and landlords should “own” their part of the sidewalk and their buildings – meaning hose down dirty sidewalks and promptly remove graffiti when needed.”
Mayor Wheeler to propose bringing ShotSpotter program to Portland
A plan to start up a controversial program designed to detect and locate gunshots is now moving forward in Portland.
Boise Police chief, ex-Portland assistant chief, asked to resign
The Portland Police Bureau's former assistant chief Ryan Lee was asked to step down from his position as police chief in Boise.
USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint; $50,000 reward offered
The armed robbery occurred Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20, near Northeast 10th Avenue and Hancock Street.The U.S. Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint in Northeast Portland. Mail carriers are targets because mail often contains items of value, said Adam Sale, postal inspector. Sale added that mail carriers are rarely targets of theft in the Portland area. The incident occurred at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, near Northeast 10th Avenue and Hancock Street in the Irvington neighborhood, USPS officials said...
These are the top-rated Portland area apple orchards, according to Yelp
Living in the Willamette Valley means there are plenty of u-pick farms to choose from, but which ones are the top-rated apple orchards? Yelp has some choices for the top ones thanks to its reviewers.
Channel 6000
Monday in Oregon: Borrowing the summer heat for another day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is working with one of the warmest Septembers on record and we will keep it going Monday afternoon as temperatures once again push the upper 80s. High pressure keeps conditions warm, dry and clear in the Willamette Valley. We only will have a few...
