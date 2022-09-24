ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Rural, urban – what does and doesn’t divide us

Nash, Nicholas, Adjunct Philosophy Instructor at Blue Mountain Community College, facilitated an Oregon Humanities Conversation Project in Tillamook on September 20, 2022. The conversation focused on understanding the urban rural divide and was well attended by equal numbers of people identifying as either rural, urban, or ‘rurban.’. “We live...
11 Area Post Offices to Host Hiring Events

The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented three-day hiring “Mega Blitz” for 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 111 postal facilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Among the postal facilities that will host job fairs are 11 in Portland...
North Coast League FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Tournament begins October 15th, Volunteers Needed

Several Tillamook County schools participate in FIRST Tech Challenge, an international robotics competition involving over 100 countries, and 1 million students, mentors, and volunteers. This year’s theme is Powerplay and marks the 5th year that Neah-Kah-Nie students will be participating in the competition, Tillamook school district has been participating even longer than NKN. The North Coast League includes teams from Neah-Kah-Nie, Tillamook, Nestucca, Banks, and Forest Grove. If other teams form in the area – they are welcome to join this league.
West Linn wants more communication from ODOT, region-wide tolls to launch at same time

The West Linn City Council discussed I-205 tolling at recent meeting with ODOT officialsConcerned about traffic that will divert off of I-205 to avoid tolls, West Linn city councilors want the Oregon Department of Transportation to synchronize the launch of tolling on I-205 with the start of tolling on other freeways throughout the region. Currently, tolling on I-205 from Stafford Road to the Abernethy Bridge is set to begin in 2024, with the tolls for the rest of I-205 and I-5 through the Portland region launching a year later. During a presentation to the West Linn City Council...
Property Watch: A Serene Rummer in a Neighborhood Full of Them

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A coveted Rummer house in northwest Washington County. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Rare Quake, Sept. 26

A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Supporters of Oregon bill to address unclaimed veterans remains will try again

Supporters of a bill that would help ensure veterans receive a proper burial say they’ll try again to get the measure approved in Salem. The bill would direct county governments to work with mortuaries to identify unclaimed remains of veterans and start the process to arrange for burial in a national cemetery. It comes several years after dozens of veterans’ remains were found in storage in a Roseburg mortuary.
Readers respond: Whose sidewalks?

Lisa Schroeder’s excellent opinion piece poses a multipronged dilemma. (“Opinion: Downtown Portland needs our love, not disdain, to flourish,” Sept. 18) The fifth of her very rational ideas says this: “City cleanliness depends on each one of us. Businesses, offices and landlords should “own” their part of the sidewalk and their buildings – meaning hose down dirty sidewalks and promptly remove graffiti when needed.”
USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint; $50,000 reward offered

The armed robbery occurred Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20, near Northeast 10th Avenue and Hancock Street.The U.S. Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint in Northeast Portland. Mail carriers are targets because mail often contains items of value, said Adam Sale, postal inspector. Sale added that mail carriers are rarely targets of theft in the Portland area. The incident occurred at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, near Northeast 10th Avenue and Hancock Street in the Irvington neighborhood, USPS officials said...
Monday in Oregon: Borrowing the summer heat for another day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is working with one of the warmest Septembers on record and we will keep it going Monday afternoon as temperatures once again push the upper 80s. High pressure keeps conditions warm, dry and clear in the Willamette Valley. We only will have a few...
