Florida State

PennLive.com

They are humans not pawns | PennLive letters

Recent actions by the governors of Texas, Arizona and Florida transporting migrants to New York City, Washington D.C. and Martha’s Vineyard, are heartless and inhumane. People leaving their home countries are desperate and endure incredible dangers and hardships to reach the United States. Let us truly “welcome the stranger”...
PennLive.com

New Mexico DA might charge Alec Baldwin, others in 'Rust' shooting

The New Mexico state district attorney could file criminal charges against four people, including actor Alec Baldwin, for the fatal shooting on the movie set of “Rust.”. In a recent letter to the state’s finance board, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said as many as four people could face criminal charges in connection with the accident last year that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
PennLive.com

Fall foliage spots; gun-violence forum; new brewpub: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. High: 72; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy. Fall foliage: Pennsylvania has two of the country’s top 10 places. Hear their voices: Last week, PennLive told the stories of nine people who survived gunshot wounds. Those stories are just the start of a conversation. Tonight, PennLive and its community partners will talk about what can done about gun violence.
PennLive.com

Central Pennsylvania gets one of three new state parks

New state parks will be created in York, Chester and Wyoming counties, Governor Tom Wolf announced today. The 1,100-acre Susquehanna Riverlands will be in Hellam Township, York County; the 1,712-acre Big Elk Creek in Elk Township, Chester County; and the 669-acre Vosburg Neck in Washington Township, Wyoming County. While the...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

