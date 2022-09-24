Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian lands in Cuba, could hit Florida as powerful Category 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba, lashing the island with rain and winds as it barreled north toward the Florida coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says that Ian hit Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph.
Florida evacuations ordered ahead of Hurricane Ian as it hits Cuba
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday. Ian made landfall early Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar...
They are humans not pawns | PennLive letters
Recent actions by the governors of Texas, Arizona and Florida transporting migrants to New York City, Washington D.C. and Martha’s Vineyard, are heartless and inhumane. People leaving their home countries are desperate and endure incredible dangers and hardships to reach the United States. Let us truly “welcome the stranger”...
Pennsylvania hotel among those with best breakfasts: study
It’s been long said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Hotels tend to acknowledge this importance by laying out a spread of delicious morning sustenance for their clientele, with one particular hotel in Pennsylvania being among those that serve the best breakfasts in the U.S.
New Mexico DA might charge Alec Baldwin, others in ‘Rust’ shooting
The New Mexico state district attorney could file criminal charges against four people, including actor Alec Baldwin, for the fatal shooting on the movie set of “Rust.”. In a recent letter to the state’s finance board, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said as many as four people could face criminal charges in connection with the accident last year that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
Fall foliage spots; gun-violence forum; new brewpub: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. High: 72; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy. Fall foliage: Pennsylvania has two of the country’s top 10 places. Hear their voices: Last week, PennLive told the stories of nine people who survived gunshot wounds. Those stories are just the start of a conversation. Tonight, PennLive and its community partners will talk about what can done about gun violence.
Did you know? Delaware owns a small chunk of South New Jersey
SOUTH JERSEY, or (maybe?) DELAWARE — In Salem County, N.J., about seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge, a small chunk of land abuts the Delaware River. The secluded, uninhabited area was created by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has deposited river-dredged material there since 1898.
Pa. has 2 of the top 10 fall-foliage destinations: national ranking
The Laurel Highlands in southwestern Pennsylvania moved up a spot while the Pocono Mountains in northeastern Pennsylvania maintained its position from last year among the USA TODAY’s 10 Best Destinations for Fall Foliage. From among 20 top contenders selected by a panel of travel experts at USA TODAY’s 10Best,...
Boy, 3, dies after aunt pushes him into Lake Michigan, authorities say
CHICAGO, Illinois — A 3-year-old boy has died, one week after law-enforcement authorities say he was pushed off a pier into Lake Michigan by his aunt, who then did nothing to help him. Josiah Brown had been in grave condition since he was pulled from the lake near Navy...
Central Pennsylvania gets one of three new state parks
New state parks will be created in York, Chester and Wyoming counties, Governor Tom Wolf announced today. The 1,100-acre Susquehanna Riverlands will be in Hellam Township, York County; the 1,712-acre Big Elk Creek in Elk Township, Chester County; and the 669-acre Vosburg Neck in Washington Township, Wyoming County. While the...
Pennsylvania, other states seeing student ‘chronic absenteeism’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Showers, gusty winds could interrupt sunny fall weather in central Pa.
Although most of the week should be sunny and dry, forecasters said to also expect strong, gusty winds and rain. Tuesday will be sunny with upper 60-degree highs, the National Weather Service said. However, forecasters said more than 20 mph winds are possible during the day. Forecasters said Wednesday will...
Bird flu found in more than 30 sick and dead Canada geese, Pa. Game Commission says
More than 30 sick and dead Canada geese found in Lackawanna County are prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission to urge hunters to continue to use caution when handling wild birds. The geese were found at Griffin Reservoir in Lackawanna County, the Game Commission said. Tests confirmed they were infected with...
Spotlight PA launches comprehensive 2022 Election Center website
HARRISBURG — As part of its commitment to empower voters to make an informed decision this November, Spotlight PA has launched a new, comprehensive Election Center 2022 website at spotlightpa.org/elections. The free website features a voter toolbox with key election dates, an interactive sample ballot, a campaign finance tracker,...
Fetterman blasts Oz’s stroke comments during Bethlehem-area campaign stop
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visited the Lehigh Valley on Saturday to build support for his Democratic candidacy for U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 election against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman stepped onstage in Northampton Community College’s Arthur L. Scott Spartan Center in Bethlehem Township to AC/DC’s “Back in...
Rebbie Mastriano emerges as a forceful figure in husband’s campaign
Gone were the frumpy jeans and the disheveled hair pinned to the back of the head. When Rebecca Mastriano recently walked onto the stage with her husband at a political rally in Scranton, she was far more polished than the modest profile she had cut on the campaign trail over the summer.
Daylight saving time 2022: When do clocks ‘fall back’ this year?
There’s a chill in the air, and days are getting darker earlier. You know what that means: daylight saving time is nearly at a close. SIMILAR STORIES: Why do we still have daylight saving time?. Folks will have to turn back clocks for daylight saving time 2022 on Sunday,...
Oz, Shapiro set for ‘candidate conversations’ with Pa. Chamber after debates fall through
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro are confirmed for “candidate conversations” at a Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry dinner next month in Hershey. The separate 30-minute discussions on Oct. 3 at Hershey Lodge will occur after a point-counterpoint exchange featuring...
Pa. election 2022: There will be no constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot, but big ones are looming
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania voters will not see any proposed constitutional amendments on this year’s November ballot, but the push to make that happen soon is almost certain to begin when the state legislature opens its new two-year session in January. Once used rarely — if only because it...
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
HARRISBURG — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
