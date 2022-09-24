Man drives off road after being shot, crashed into tree

LAKE CHARLES, La. ( KLFY ) – Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) are investigating a single vehicle crash.

Hushiar Farsi Sumo, 46, of Houston, Tx., was driving when his vehicle left the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree, stated LCPD.

Once officers arrived, they discovered Sumo was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sumo was transported to a local hospital, where he later died on September 24, said LCPD.

This is an ongoing investigation that detectives are treating this as homicide.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead Detectives Sgt. Kevin Hoover or Sgt. Hope Sanders by calling (337) 491-1311

