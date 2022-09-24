Man drives off road after being shot, crashed into tree
LAKE CHARLES, La. ( KLFY ) – Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) are investigating a single vehicle crash.
Hushiar Farsi Sumo, 46, of Houston, Tx., was driving when his vehicle left the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree, stated LCPD.Shooting in Opelousas leaves man in serious to life-threatening condition
Once officers arrived, they discovered Sumo was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Sumo was transported to a local hospital, where he later died on September 24, said LCPD.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
KLFY Daily Digest
This is an ongoing investigation that detectives are treating this as homicide.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead Detectives Sgt. Kevin Hoover or Sgt. Hope Sanders by calling (337) 491-1311Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0