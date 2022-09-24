ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLFY News 10

Man drives off road after being shot, crashed into tree

By Lindsey Ducharme
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ul4WW_0i91eNe600

LAKE CHARLES, La. ( KLFY ) – Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) are investigating a single vehicle crash.

Hushiar Farsi Sumo, 46, of Houston, Tx., was driving when his vehicle left the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree, stated LCPD.

Shooting in Opelousas leaves man in serious to life-threatening condition

Once officers arrived, they discovered Sumo was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sumo was transported to a local hospital, where he later died on September 24, said LCPD.

This is an ongoing investigation that detectives are treating this as homicide.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead Detectives Sgt. Kevin Hoover or Sgt. Hope Sanders by calling (337) 491-1311

