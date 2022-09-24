Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart provides updates on injured Bulldogs
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media on Monday, Sept. 26, along with running back Kenny McIntosh, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and cornerback Kelee Ringo. Here are some of the key takeaways. Updates on injuries. Smart provided updates on a number of key Bulldogs dealing with injuries. Wide receiver Arian...
Halftime observations: Georgia leads Kent State 26-13
The Georgia Bulldogs lead 26-13 at halftime of their second home game against the Kent State Golden Flashes. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Tight end Brock Bowers didn’t wait long to continue his momentum from last week, breaking off a 75-yard rushing touchdown on the second play of the game. Bowers had three touchdowns and 121 receiving yards against South Carolina and is making the most of AD Mitchell’s absence from the lineup.
Postgame observations: Georgia defeats Kent State 39-22
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 39-22 in their second home game of the season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. After averaging just 3.3 points per game and 10 points overall in three games coming into the contest, Georgia's defense allowed Kent State to score 23 points in Saturday’s matchup.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State
Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
Uneven performance shows Bulldog defense still has work to do
The heavily-favored Georgia Bulldogs pulled away late to defeat Kent State 39-22. 22 points was the second-highest total allowed by the Bulldog defense since the start of the 2021 season. Despite falling short of the high bar set by its usual performances, there were still bright spots for the Georgia...
Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 39-22 win over Kent State
No. 1 Georgia defeated Kent State 39-22 to improve to 4-0 on the season. Following the game, sports editor Stuart Steele graded each position group’s performance. Stetson Bennett had been pristine through the first three games of the season, playing like one of the best quarterbacks in college football. His performance against Kent State was his worst of the year, featuring some missed throws to open targets and his first interception of the year. Still, Bennett completed 27 of 36 passes for 272 yards and a rushing touchdown, and his statline was hurt by multiple dropped passes from his receivers. Bennett will look to return to the form he showed in the first three weeks against Missouri next week.
Georgia soccer beats Florida 3-0 in first Gainesville win
The Georgia soccer team earned its first victory in Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday, defeating Florida 3-0. The Bulldogs continued their dominance on defense, holding the Gators to only four shots all game while taking 19 themselves. There were plentiful opportunities for Georgia to score in the first half, but Florida’s...
Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'
Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
UGA highlights safety improvements
The University of Georgia was recently ranked number two in the nation for best student life by Niche, according to a Sept. 22 Archnews email from UGA. The email said the ranking affirms the impact of many new campus safety programs at UGA during its second year of a three-year, $8.5 million investment in campus security, creating several improved or new additions to campus safety.
UGA's Pam Knox on Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian continues to intensify with conditions in Western Cuba deteriorating and forecasters warn the storm is expected to strengthen by the time it hits the U.S. Pam Knox is an Agricultural Climatologist with the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at UGA and the Director of the Weather Network.
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
Athens mainstay Showtime Bowl preserves past, cherishes present
With cracked cement and blanketed in the thick Georgia heat, Showtime Bowl on Macon Highway stands steadfastly as it approaches its 31st year in business. Intense rivalries, budding romances and close-knit friendships have all come to fruition under the gentle strobe of 1980s-esque lighting and the glorious reverberations of pins dropping.
Debbie Collier’s Murder: Georgia Woman Reveals Black Eye After ‘fall’ In 2020
Debbie Collier, a woman from Georgia who was killed in the woods 60 miles from her home in Athens, had shared a series of pictures in which she appeared to have “face planted” on the pavement in December 2020. It states, “Look what I caused to myself when...
Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
Athens police investigating Tallassee Road shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the 100 block of Tallassee Road, near Estelle Avenue and Mitchell Bridge Road, according to a press release from ACCPD. Officers located a 24-year-old man who had been shot upon...
Oktoberfest to kick off in Gainesville Saturday, Oct. 1
The Arts Council will kick off Gainesville’s first annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Smithgall Art Center. Oktoberfest is a traditional German beer festival that was first celebrated in Munich in 1810. Many other countries and states throughout the U.S. host their own Oktoberfest events throughout September and October.
