Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
Lawmaker Horrified By Consequences Of Abortion Ban Votes For Even Stricter One
"I’m now humbly your punching bag," South Carolina Rep. Neal Collins (R) said after the vote.
Washington Examiner
South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object
South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
White House says GOP’s abortion ban proposal could lead to a nationwide crisis
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say a Republican-led proposal to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks would endanger the health of women and have severe consequences for physicians. “If passed and enacted, this bill would create a nationwide health crisis,...
An Arizona Judge Just Reinstated a 150-Year-Old Total Abortion Ban
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Arizona was even a state, its first territorial legislature enacted a total ban on abortion in 1864. On Friday, a state judge lifted a decades-old injunction blocking that law. Now, any person...
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
"You guys can instead sing kumbaya with them and hope they'll just stop, but what you're proposing doesn't work," Cruz said to a heated audience.
Nancy Pelosi says Democrats were already going to win in November, regardless of SCOTUS' abortion decision
"We believed we were going to win from Jan. 6 on – well, even November of last year on," the House speaker told Punchbowl News.
Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion
Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Trump rips 'fat,' 'phony,' 'whiny' DeSantis as he aims to clear 2024 GOP field
Former President Donald Trump offered a stunning rebuke of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as polls show the latter posing a significant obstacle to the former's 2024 plans.
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything
There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Jared Kushner says he's 'pro-life' and that the Supreme Court correctly decided to overturn Roe v. Wade
Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump, came out as "unapologetically" anti-abortion toward the end of President Trump's term.
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
Was overturning Roe a ‘blessing’? Only if Democrats can avoid the details of the right to abortion
“A blessing in disguise.” Those words from a Democratic political consultant refer to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which he described as giving “Democrats a renewed optimism about this year.”. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the court returned the question to the...
Lindsey Graham’s “Late-Term” Abortion Ban Is a Lie
On Tuesday, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced plans for a federal abortion ban. Anyone who has paid even marginal attention to the right’s long assault on reproductive justice expected this move. This was never about states’ rights; a nationwide ban, a mass criminalization program, was always the plan.
DeSantis to face trial for suspension of prosecutor who defied abortion ban law
Andrew Warren, a Democrat, sued Florida governor for suspension after saying he would not enforce new 15-week abortion law
White House rips Arizona court's "backwards" decision on abortion ban
The White House on Saturday ripped an Arizona court decision reinstating a near-total ban on abortion that dates to 1864. Driving the news: "The potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. A Pima County judge ruled Friday...
Sinema: Abortion ban in Arizona removes ‘basic rights’ of women
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) criticized a near-total abortion ban that a judge upheld in her state, saying Saturday that it removes the “basic rights” of women. Sinema tweeted that Arizona women should not be forced to travel outside the state to receive health care services and doctors should not face criminal penalties for taking care of women in need.
U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he thinks most Senate Republicans would prefer abortion restrictions be enacted at the state level. The post U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
