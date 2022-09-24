Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Stephen F. Austin 98, Warner University 0
SFA_Thompson 20 fumble return (Campos kick), 09:19. SFA_Wimbley 30 pass from Weeks (Campos kick), 02:37. SFA_Miller 6 pass from Maurer (Campos kick), 08:27. SFA_Edwards 17 pass from Short (Campos kick), 08:55. SFA_Nickell 52 punt return (Campos kick), 06:58. SFA_Sears 18 run (Campos kick), 06:32. SFA_McGrue 15 run (pass failed), 06:17.
SMU working to flip Utah DB commit CJ Blocker
2023 New Caney (Tex.) defensive back and Utah commit CJ Blocker added an SMU offer and the Mustangs are turning up the heat.
Comments / 0