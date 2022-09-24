ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Stephen F. Austin 98, Warner University 0

SFA_Thompson 20 fumble return (Campos kick), 09:19. SFA_Wimbley 30 pass from Weeks (Campos kick), 02:37. SFA_Miller 6 pass from Maurer (Campos kick), 08:27. SFA_Edwards 17 pass from Short (Campos kick), 08:55. SFA_Nickell 52 punt return (Campos kick), 06:58. SFA_Sears 18 run (Campos kick), 06:32. SFA_McGrue 15 run (pass failed), 06:17.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy