Seahawks Keys To Success In 'Important Game' Against Falcons

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to turn things around against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday after a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off of a lopsided 27-7 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in week 2 . Going into week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons , Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll cites the importance of the upcoming matchup.

"Man this is an important week for us," Carroll told the media Friday. "Getting back home and getting our act together. We didn't do what we wanted to do last week, and so all phases are called on."

Seattle not "[doing] what [they] wanted last week" ultimately comes down to three specific areas: tackling, explosiveness in the passing game and establishing the run.

The Seahawks gave up 189 yards on the ground against San Francisco in week 2, while allowing the 49ers to do so at a healthy 4.2 yards per carry mark . Additionally, Seahawks edge defender Darrell Taylor whiffed on a would-be tackle-for-loss early in the game, allowing 49ers star Deebo Samuel to spring loose for a 51-yard run.

Tackling has been an issue for Seattle ranging back to the preseason . If the team wants any chance of staying competitive in games, they need to wrap up at the point of attack and bring down opposing ballcarriers with success.

“We need more guys around the ball so we don’t get stuck in 1-on-1 situations so much," Carroll said following the loss against San Francisco. "Just gotta do better.”

Seattle also has struggled with offensive explosiveness thus far this season, ranking second-to-last league-wide in passing plays of 20+ yards. Part of establishing the vertical passing game, is establishing the run.

"As the run game begins to come along more and as we continue to stay efficient, they are going to get tired of the completions and things like that," says Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. "They are going to press us, get in our faces, and try to make us beat them by getting behind them, which I have full confidence in."

Seattle ranks last in the NFL in rushing yards per game over the first two weeks , an issue that Smith and the Seahawks have identified and hope to improve.

If Seattle can establish a run game against a Falcons squad allowing 4.8 yards per carry over the first two weeks, it will open up the offense as a whole in week 3. Additionally, Seattle has no room for its continued tackling problems when facing playmakers like Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson and 6'4 Falcons receiver Drake London.

If the Seahawks can tackle and establish the run, they just might stand a chance at victory in their "important" week 3 matchup.

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .