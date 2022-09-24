ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks Keys To Success In 'Important Game' Against Falcons

By Logan Macdonald
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZGON_0i91dsbU00

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to turn things around against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday after a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off of a lopsided 27-7 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in week 2 . Going into week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons , Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll cites the importance of the upcoming matchup.

"Man this is an important week for us," Carroll told the media Friday. "Getting back home and getting our act together. We didn't do what we wanted to do last week, and so all phases are called on."

Seattle not "[doing] what [they] wanted last week" ultimately comes down to three specific areas: tackling, explosiveness in the passing game and establishing the run.

The Seahawks gave up 189 yards on the ground against San Francisco in week 2, while allowing the 49ers to do so at a healthy 4.2 yards per carry mark . Additionally, Seahawks edge defender Darrell Taylor whiffed on a would-be tackle-for-loss early in the game, allowing 49ers star Deebo Samuel to spring loose for a 51-yard run.

Tackling has been an issue for Seattle ranging back to the preseason . If the team wants any chance of staying competitive in games, they need to wrap up at the point of attack and bring down opposing ballcarriers with success.

“We need more guys around the ball so we don’t get stuck in 1-on-1 situations so much," Carroll said following the loss against San Francisco. "Just gotta do better.”

Seattle also has struggled with offensive explosiveness thus far this season, ranking second-to-last league-wide in passing plays of 20+ yards. Part of establishing the vertical passing game, is establishing the run.

"As the run game begins to come along more and as we continue to stay efficient, they are going to get tired of the completions and things like that," says Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. "They are going to press us, get in our faces, and try to make us beat them by getting behind them, which I have full confidence in."

Seattle ranks last in the NFL in rushing yards per game over the first two weeks , an issue that Smith and the Seahawks have identified and hope to improve.

If Seattle can establish a run game against a Falcons squad allowing 4.8 yards per carry over the first two weeks, it will open up the offense as a whole in week 3. Additionally, Seattle has no room for its continued tackling problems when facing playmakers like Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson and 6'4 Falcons receiver Drake London.

If the Seahawks can tackle and establish the run, they just might stand a chance at victory in their "important" week 3 matchup.

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Atlanta Falcons#San Francis
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision

Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game

The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
247Sports

BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington

While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Mariners Fans Have A Right To Be Furious After Sunday

Fans of the Seattle Mariners might need a hug this morning. After jumping out to an 11-2 lead on the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon, the Royals began to chip away, and with an 11 spot in the bottom of the sixth, Kansas City took the lead and held on for a 13-12 victory.
SEATTLE, WA
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy