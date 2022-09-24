ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise State fires offensive coordinator Tim Plough

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough on Saturday and replaced him with former college and NFL head coach Dirk Koetter for the rest of the season.

Boise State head coach Andy Avalos announced the change after the Broncos were stunned in a 27-10 loss to UTEP on Friday night. Long known for its offensive ingenuity and scoring points, the Broncos (2-2) have struggled on that side of the ball, even in their two victories.

Koetter has been working as an analyst for the Broncos.

“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program,” Avalos said. “Our team goals are still in front of us and we are focused on working to accomplish them. Tim is a good football coach and I have no doubt he will continue to positively impact the young men he works with in the future.”

Koetter was Boise State’s head coach from 1998-2000 and was 26-10 in his tenure with the Broncos. His time at Boise State set the stage for the growth of the program that took place first under Dan Hawkins and then with Chris Petersen in charge.

Koetter left Boise State for Arizona State where he was the head coach for six seasons and led the Sun Devils to four bowl appearances. Koetter went on to a long career in the NFL that included three seasons as the head coach in Tampa Bay where the Bucs went 19-29. He was also an offensive coordinator with Jacksonville, Atlanta twice and Tampa Bay.

Plough joined Boise State in January 2021 from UC Davis where he had served as offensive coordinator and associate head coach.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

