Saturday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Dell Rapids def. Hamlin, 25-10, 23-25, 25-14
Pine Ridge def. Crow Creek, 25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 19-25, 15-7
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22
Belle Fourche Tournament=
Pool A=
Belle Fourche def. Wall, 25-10, 25-20
Wall def. Lakota Tech, 25-18, 27-25
CSDC Tournament=
Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-19, 25-17
Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-7, 25-10
Miller def. Mobridge-Pollock, 26-24, 21-25, 25-13
Miller def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-21, 25-15
Potter County def. Faulkton, 12-25, 25-16, 25-21
Sully Buttes def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21
Wolsey-Wessington def. Potter County, 25-22, 25-18
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sully Buttes, 25-18, 26-28, 25-7
LMC Tournament=
Faith def. Bison, 25-15, 25-22
Faith def. Timber Lake, 26-24, 25-19
Newell def. Faith, 19-25, 26-24, 25-23
Timber Lake def. Faith, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17
Pentagon Tournament=
Arlington def. Sioux Valley, 25-21, 25-23
Canistota def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-20, 13-25, 25-16
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 25-20, 25-10
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Parkston, 25-16, 25-9
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Platte-Geddes, 25-22, 25-18
Florence/Henry def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-16, 25-6
Freeman def. Ethan, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19
Freeman def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 13-25, 25-22, 25-19
Gayville-Volin def. Freeman, 25-22, 17-25, 25-22
Howard def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-8, 17-25, 25-13
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Warner, 25-12, 25-14
Sioux Valley def. Freeman, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21
Sioux Valley def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-16, 25-13
Sioux Valley def. Parker, 25-20, 25-17
Warner def. Brandon Valley, 21-25, 25-11, 25-11
Warner def. Tea Area, 25-15, 25-17
Winner def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 29-27, 25-14
Spartan Invite=
Jones County def. Colome, 25-17, 25-13
Jones County def. Lower Brule, 25-15, 25-14
Jones County def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-20, 25-21
Jones County def. Wessington Springs, 25-15, 25-14
Wessington Springs def. Lower Brule, 25-14, 25-15
Wessington Springs def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-11, 24-26, 25-15
Tournament=
Deubrook def. James Valley Christian, 25-23, 23-25, 25-13, 25-11
