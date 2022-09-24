Sheriff’s office asking for help to locate accused child rapist

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Sheriff’s Officer issued an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old man accused of raping a child.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Steven Randal Guthrie is being asked to call 1-800-4PA-TIPS or submit a tip online at PA Crime Stoppers .

Guthrie is accused of 12 counts of rape of a child, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, five counts of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.