Lycoming County, PA

Sheriff’s office asking for help to locate accused child rapist

By Brett Crossley
 2 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Sheriff’s Officer issued an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old man accused of raping a child.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Steven Randal Guthrie is being asked to call 1-800-4PA-TIPS or submit a tip online at PA Crime Stoppers .

Guthrie is accused of 12 counts of rape of a child, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, five counts of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.

Comments / 16

Skip Ta'lou
1d ago

Call me cold but, BANG !! Pevert would never hurt another innocent child again and he'd be rehabilitated, a twofer. Well actually a threefer. We wouldn't have to pay for him in prison.

Reply(1)
19
Intisar Martin
2d ago

Damn I know him I can’t believe he do is something like this. This is crazy!! I’m happy I never left my kid around him for even a second. I guess you really never know someone. I feel bad for his wife

Reply(2)
4
Ginger Grant
2d ago

Hopefully when found he won’t be in any condition for prison (☠️)

Reply
7
