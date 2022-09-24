ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Lowe, Baz done for season, Glasnow nearing return for Rays

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe and right-hander Shane Baz are done for the season due to injuries, while one-time ace Tyler Glasnow is expected back next week following Tommy John surgery in August 2021.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that Lowe’s bad lower back has not responded to treatment, while Baz will have Tommy John surgery.

Glasnow struck out six and walked one over 2 2/3 hitless innings in his fourth start for Triple-A Durham on Friday night, and could pitch Wednesday against Cleveland.

Tampa Bay is nearing an AL wild-card spot despite also losing center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (left hip surgery), catcher Mike Zunino (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) and reliever Andrew Kittredge (Tommy John surgery) to season-ending injuries.

“They’re resilient,” Cash said of the Rays. “Hearing those names, it frustrates you, puts you in a bad mood because it’s kind of what if all those guys stayed healthy. But really appreciative, applaud the guys that have come in and filled some really big shoes.”

Lowe is not expected to need surgery. He has missed 68 games over two stints this season on the IL.

“Give him credit,” Cash said. “He went and got more injections than anybody would want but he did. He just did not respond. Hopefully we can get him right. We’ll go into the offseason with a lot of different things that he’s probably going to have to do. But I think at this point rest is key.”

Lowe hit 39 homers last year.

The decision on the 23-year old Baz came after a 15-pitch bullpen session Saturday. Hurt in mid-July, efforts to avoid surgery were unsuccessful.

“It just did not respond, didn’t feel good,” Cash said.

Baz is expected to miss all of the 2023 season as well.

Glasnow went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts last season. The final appearance last year for the 2021 opening-day starter came June 14 at the Chicago White Sox.

“Feel confident where he’s at,” Cash said. “Looking forward to seeing him on the mound in our jersey.”

Third baseman Yandy Díaz was out of the lineup for the fifth straight game Saturday but is feeling better after a cortisone shot. He is set to resume swinging a bat.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

