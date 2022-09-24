ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears Promote One Linebacker from Practice Squad

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWyqW_0i91di1S00

With so many injury questions it's possible the decision Saturday by the Bears to promote one practice squad player is actually good news.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Bears promoted linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad Saturday but what they didn't do may have said more about the health of their defense than their actual move.

After Matthew Adams was declared out with a hamstring injury on Friday, they were going to need one more linebacker up for special teams, at the very least. Thomas is an eight-year NFL veteran who played special teams and in the defense throughout preseason before being cut and brought back to the practice squad.

Thomas does know the defense well and it's possible he could play strong side with Adams out or they could go with rookie Jack Sanborn, or with an entirely different grouping that has Nicholas Morrow moving from middle linebacker to weakside linebacker.

Because they activated only Thomas from the practice squad, it's possible they're planning on injured Roquan Smith playing in the game despite his hip injury. It kept him out of practice all week and he was declared questionable on the final injury report.

If they had been down two linebackers, it's very likely they would have also activated DeMarquis Gates, the other linebacker they have on the practice squad. They are allowed to promote a second player for the game but didn't.

They also didn't activate cornerback Harrison Hand or Davontae Harris from the practice squad. With Jaylon Johnson's hamstring an issue, it would be have been a logical move if he is going to be unable to play.

Also, the fact they haven't promoted another offensive lineman could indicate Lucas Patrick is ready to move back into a starting role at center after playing the first two games with a cast on his right hand following a training camp injury and surgery to his thumb.

Patrick was seen snapping the ball during individual work at Halas Hall but hasn't said if he is moving back, with Sam Mustipher going to the bench and Teven Jenkins playing full time at right guard.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
NFL
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

A costly lapse in judgment by veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones was a big topic of discussion following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. On third down, with just over five minutes remaining in the game, Nick Bolton recorded an 8-yard sack on Matt Ryan. The defense would have given the offense the ball with a 17-13 lead and a chance to close out the game. After the play was over, officials threw a flag when Chiefs DT Chris Jones and Colts QB Matt Ryan were face-to-face jawing at each other. Unsportsmanlike conduct was called on Jones, giving the Colts an automatic first down. It extended the drive, allowing Indy an opportunity to march down the field and score, which the Colts took full advantage of.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Thomas
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision

Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon

Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away. Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Practice Squad#American Football
Yardbarker

Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL
Yardbarker

What The Chicago Bears Are Doing To Fields Is Criminal

The Chicago Bears are proving the “experts” wrong so far this season. However, there is much to be worried about, especially what is happening to Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears escaped with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was their second victory in three games this season. That is notable because the consensus among most of the so-called “experts” around the NFL gave Chicago a maximum total of three wins all season.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Do The Bears Seek A Wide Receiver At The Trade Deadline?

Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, the Chicago Bears' offense has struggled. Justin Fields ranks 33rd in passing attempts. He's only completed 15 passes so far, which is fewer completions than the top six wide receivers have receptions. These types of issues have surrounded the Bears for...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
GREEN BAY, WI
BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bears

Comments / 0

Community Policy