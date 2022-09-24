Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai
And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy
The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
Dealers Defy Ford, Overcharge for Cars
As car buyers are facing gouging by dealers, where is Ford’s management?
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Meet the Ohio Farmer With a Sick Fleet of 6×6 Chevy Trucks
Bruce Bishop“All my daily drivers since 1997 have been 6x6, so this continues on,” he told us.
3 Online Dealership Listing Red Flags to Watch Out For
Find out our three red flags to watch out for with online dealership vehicle listings. From a former dealer inventory manager. The post 3 Online Dealership Listing Red Flags to Watch Out For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Here’s The Top Speed Of The 2023 Corvette Z06
While the 2023 Corvette Z06 produces quite a bit more power than the C8 Corvette Stingray thanks to its new flat plane crank DOHC V8 engine, it isn’t much faster than the entry-level Vette on which it’s based from a top speed standpoint. According to a recent report...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports
These reliable Toyota SUVs under $25,000 include the 2015 Toyota Highlander, the 2012 Toyota 4Runner, and the 2014 Lexus RX for a luxury option. The post 3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
Watch this sleek electric plane ace its high-speed ground test
The aircraft seen following its recent high-speed test. EviationPowered by 8,000 pounds of batteries, the Alice aircraft just completed an important runway exercise. And its first flight is coming up very soon, too.
electrek.co
Bird Bike with 50-mile of range sees $800 discount to $1,500 in New Green Deals
Bird’s official e-bike is a solid way to get around town this fall. At $800 off its normal going rate, it’s now more affordable than ever before with a return to its all-time low. Delivering 50 miles of range and a 20 MPH top speed, you’ll also enjoy puncture-resistant tires out of the box and a digital LCD to keep tabs on speed, riding range, and more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
The 3 Rarest Dodge Challengers Ever Made
These are the three rarest Dodge Challengers ever made, plus a few gen-two rarities as well. The post The 3 Rarest Dodge Challengers Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Huck Cycles Overland is a US-made Mad Max-style electric moped proving popular in big cities
Huck Cycles, a North Carolina electric moped maker, is finding that its off-road optimized electric moped is actually proving quite popular for city riders as well. It’s a surprising finding, considering the bike was originally designed for hunters, campers and other outdoor enthusiasts that wanted a powerful but (relatively) lightweight electric two-wheeler.
5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000
A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Gives Redesigned 2023 Kia Sportage Identical Score to 2022
Find out why Consumer Reports scored the new redesigned 2023 Kia Sportage the same as the previous model year. The post Consumer Reports Gives Redesigned 2023 Kia Sportage Identical Score to 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Electrolux solar panels to enter U.S. market through Aionrise distribution
Solar Solutions Group, official licensee of Electrolux-branded solar products, has established a distribution relationship with Aionrise, in which Aionrise will manufacturer Electrolux solar panels for the North American market. “We are excited and proud to be able to announce that we today bring Electrolux solar photovoltaic products to the North...
Ram Just Killed the 3.0-Liter EcoDiesel Engine
Ram just killed its 3.0-liter EcoDiesel. Can you still get one before they're all gone? The post Ram Just Killed the 3.0-Liter EcoDiesel Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TEASED: New Ford Super Duty Won't Ditch The Power Stroke Diesel
An all-new Ford F-150 was introduced for the 2021 model year, once again extending Ford's phenomenal reign in the pickup segment. It's now the turn of the larger and more capable Super Duty lineup - comprised of the F-250, F-350, and F-450 - to be replaced as well, and Ford is building up to its unveiling with a series of teasers.
Comments / 0