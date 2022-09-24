Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgnation.com
Georgia football stock report: Kirby Smart’s roster management survives Kent State test
ATHENS — Georgia football CEO and head coach Kirby Smart says his program is better off having played an ugly game with Kent State, and that would indeed make sense. Smart was able to effectively manage his roster by holding out key players while also winning a football game 39-22 and holding on to the No. 1 ranking.
dawgnation.com
Rebuilt Georgia football secondary back under construction after more attrition
ATHENS —Kirby Smart sounded as casual as possible about likely being without two former starters at the star position after Javon Bullard’s arrest on DUI charges. “(Tykee Smith) can play there, Marcus Washington can play there,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “Chris Smith has played there. Kamari Lassiter has played there.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers following uninspiring win over Kent State
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Kent State performance. Winner: The Georgia tight ends. To hear Kirby...
Scarlet Nation
Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dawgnation.com
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh exits game against Kent State with leg injury
Georgia is already without its top wide receiver in AD Mitchell and on Saturday its top running back, Kenny McIntosh, exited the game in the fourth quarter with a left leg injury. The score was 32-22 at the time of the injury. McIntosh took a hit with 8:04 remaining in...
dawgnation.com
3 takeaways from Kirby Smart: Underutilized Brock Bowers flashes Heisman-worthy talents
A win is a win in Kirby Smart’s book, and the best variety are those where his Georgia football team improves. A scoreboard that reflected a 39-22 win for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs over Mid-American Conference member Kent State might not suggest that, but Smart insisted it was so in the postgame.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart: Javon Bullard status in flux after DUI charge, ‘a lot in the air there’
ATHENS —The status of Georgia starting defensive back Javon Bullard is in flux after his arrest on a DUI charge near Sanford Stadium early on Sunday morning. “We have a process here we go through, and we have a committee he goes through with the athletic director (Josh Brooks) and Darrice (Griffin, senior deputy director of athletics),” Smart said at his press conference on Monday.
dawgnation.com
PHOTOS: Check out the Georgia football recruiting visitor Intel files from Kent State
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell shares some of his images and thoughts regarding the recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia’s 39-22 win at Sanford Stadium in Athens. =========================================================. Georgia hosted another slew of visitors...
RELATED PEOPLE
dawgnation.com
Ladd McConkey struggles, second-half bounce back sums up ‘ugly’ win for Georgia football
ATHENS — Ladd McConkey was not the sole reason Georgia found itself in a 32-22 game in the fourth quarter. He was not the only Bulldog who didn’t play up to the Georgia standard on Saturday. Stetson Bennett threw an interception for the first time all season, with...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart says ‘our team needed this’ after contested 39-22 win over Kent State
It was a mild version of “upset alert” for Georgia football Saturday afternoon, which didn’t seem to bother Kirby Smart too much based on his immediate televised comments. “It was what we needed, a hard-fought football game,” Smart told the ESPN-Plus cable audience. “I thought their kids...
dawgnation.com
Georgia a heavy-duty road favorite to beat struggling Missouri
ATHENS — Georgia held on to its street cred with Las Vegas oddsmakers as well as the No. 1 ranking, it would seem. The Bulldogs are 28-point road favorites at Missouri in the 7:30 p.m. game (SEC Network) next Saturday in Columbia even after an uninspiring performance against Kent State last Saturday.
dawgnation.com
Jamon Dumas-Johnson’s post-game comments show why Georgia football defense is in good hands
ATHENS — Jamon Dumas-Johnson just played his best game as a Georgia Bulldog. “I don’t think we held us to the Georgia standard,” Dumas-Johnson said. “That’s something we got to work on when we back to the lab on Monday.”. Indivually, it was a standout...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dawgnation.com
‘That kid is a freak’: Brock Bowers continues to prove he can do it all and then some for Georgia football
ATHENS — There is one thing Brock Bowers doesn’t feel comfortable doing on a football field. “I can throw it a long ways, but not very accurate,” Bowers said after the game. So Georgia may not ask him to throw the football. That can be left to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'
Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football retains top spot in Coaches Poll Top 25 after Kent State performance
For the first time all season, Georgia was pushed in a game. It had to play its starters deep into the fourth quarter and make plays to close out the game. Yet for as uninspiring as the 39-22 win over Kent State was the Bulldogs still held onto the top spot in the Week 5 Coaches Poll Top 25.
dawgnation.com
Social media reaction to win over Kent State illustrates we’re in a new era for Georgia football
ATHENS — We’re truly living in a new era of Georgia football. The Bulldogs came away with a 39-22 win over Kent State on Saturday. The Bulldogs didn’t punt on the afternoon. It sacked Kent State three times, while Christopher Smith came down with an interception. Yet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dawgnation.com
Georgia football defensive back Javon Bullard arrested on 7 misdemeanor charges
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard, the starting star/nickelback in Georgia’s defense for the first four games of the season, was arrested on Sunday morning by the Athens Clarke County Police. Bullard was charged with seven misdemeanors, including one for driving under the influence of alcohol. The arrest followed Georgia’s...
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
whbc.com
A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County
Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
Albany Herald
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
Comments / 0