Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Rebuilt Georgia football secondary back under construction after more attrition

ATHENS —Kirby Smart sounded as casual as possible about likely being without two former starters at the star position after Javon Bullard’s arrest on DUI charges. “(Tykee Smith) can play there, Marcus Washington can play there,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “Chris Smith has played there. Kamari Lassiter has played there.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers following uninspiring win over Kent State

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Kent State performance. Winner: The Georgia tight ends. To hear Kirby...
ATHENS, GA
Scarlet Nation

Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart: Javon Bullard status in flux after DUI charge, ‘a lot in the air there’

ATHENS —The status of Georgia starting defensive back Javon Bullard is in flux after his arrest on a DUI charge near Sanford Stadium early on Sunday morning. “We have a process here we go through, and we have a committee he goes through with the athletic director (Josh Brooks) and Darrice (Griffin, senior deputy director of athletics),” Smart said at his press conference on Monday.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

PHOTOS: Check out the Georgia football recruiting visitor Intel files from Kent State

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell shares some of his images and thoughts regarding the recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia’s 39-22 win at Sanford Stadium in Athens. =========================================================. Georgia hosted another slew of visitors...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia a heavy-duty road favorite to beat struggling Missouri

ATHENS — Georgia held on to its street cred with Las Vegas oddsmakers as well as the No. 1 ranking, it would seem. The Bulldogs are 28-point road favorites at Missouri in the 7:30 p.m. game (SEC Network) next Saturday in Columbia even after an uninspiring performance against Kent State last Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'

Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football defensive back Javon Bullard arrested on 7 misdemeanor charges

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard, the starting star/nickelback in Georgia’s defense for the first four games of the season, was arrested on Sunday morning by the Athens Clarke County Police. Bullard was charged with seven misdemeanors, including one for driving under the influence of alcohol. The arrest followed Georgia’s...
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County

Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Albany Herald

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

