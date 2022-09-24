Read full article on original website
SC deputy dies after crash along I-85, SLED ID’s suspects in incident
Greenville County Sheriff's Office officials said one of their deputies died following a series of crashes after a traffic stop along Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for suspect following chase in Laurens
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect who took off on foot after a short chase on Friday night. Officers said the wanted suspect was the passenger in a car that led deputies on a vehicle chase on Friday. According to...
my40.tv
Asheville man gets more than 5 years for stabbing death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 stabbing death pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday. Cecil Ambroise Thorpe, 57, was sentenced to 5.6 to 7.75 years (67-93 months) in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Buncombe County district attorney's Twitter page. Thorpe was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Digiacomo, 39, by stabbing him in the chest after a fight at Pisgah View Apartments on Jan. 21, 2018.
wspa.com
Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
Greenville County Deputy injured in weekend crash
An Upstate Deputy is injured after a being involved in a crash over the weekend. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the deputy, but says he was rear ended while responding to a report of a suspicious person.
1 dead in crash on Geer Hwy. in Greenville Co.
One person is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon in northern Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County deputies investigating after altercation leads to shots fired
PIEDMONT, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after shots were fired. It happened Saturday evening around 8 on Highway 86. The Sheriff's office says it seemed like an altercation happening in a parking lot, which led to the shots being fired. We're told...
1 injured in shooting along Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.
One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at a Greenvillle County business.
FOX Carolina
At least one injured during early morning shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a business on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to Matthew’s Entertainment at 6320 Augusta Road just after the shooting was reported at 5:15 A.M. When deputies arrived,...
FOX Carolina
305 dogs rescued in ‘biggest takedown of dogfighting’ in SC
Library board chair says they’re ‘not here to promote LGBTQ things’. As calls to challenge books increase around the country, multiple employees and members of the public called upon the Board of Trustees to take a hard stance efforts to restrict reading material. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
South Carolina deputy accused of attempted murder, DUI after allegedly shooting at 2 people after crash
A former McCormick County deputy is accused of shooting at two people after he was involved in a crash while driving under the influence in Greenwood County.
Motorcyclist killed in Wade Hampton Blvd. crash in Greer
A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
3-year-old child accidentally shoots, kills mother in South Carolina home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A 3-year-old child accidentally shot and killed their mother Wednesday after finding a gun in their South Carolina home, authorities said. According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Cora Lyn Bush, 33, of Spartanburg, died at an area hospital at around 9:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, WLTX-TV reported.
Child, adult dead, several injured following crash in Marion
Two people are dead and several others were taken to the hospital following a crash Sunday afternoon in Marion.
FOX Carolina
Young man missing for over year in McDowell Co., deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a young man who has been missing for over a year. Deputies said Mason Beshear, now 19, was reported missing from a home on Airport Road back on June 22, 2021. Beshear is...
WYFF4.com
Man, woman injured in shooting outside Greenville County apartments, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Deputies say it happened outside of the Hampton Avenue Ext. Apartments around 3 Saturday morning. When they arrived, they say they found a car with gunshots where three people had been sitting inside.
FOX Carolina
Deputies need help to identify man in photo after reported theft
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify a man after a reported breaking and entering and larceny. According to deputies, on September 2 a resident on Mack Noblitt Road in Old Fort reported an incident. If anyone has...
1 dead, 3 injured after Greenville Co. crash
One person died following a fatal collision Friday night in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies following Saturday night crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened along Bessie Road at around 11:31 p.m. According to troopers, the driver of a Mazda was trying to turn left onto Bessie Road when...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The investigation into what caused a head-on collision that killed two people and injured multiple others in Marion on Sunday continues. Police say 53-year-old John Russell was driving the vehicle that crossed the center line, colliding with an SUV on US 70. Russell died along with a 10-year-old in the other vehicle. Five others were seriously injured. Officials are waiting on results from a toxicology report.
