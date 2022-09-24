ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Officers looking for suspect following chase in Laurens

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect who took off on foot after a short chase on Friday night. Officers said the wanted suspect was the passenger in a car that led deputies on a vehicle chase on Friday. According to...
LAURENS, SC
Asheville man gets more than 5 years for stabbing death

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 stabbing death pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday. Cecil Ambroise Thorpe, 57, was sentenced to 5.6 to 7.75 years (67-93 months) in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Buncombe County district attorney's Twitter page. Thorpe was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Digiacomo, 39, by stabbing him in the chest after a fight at Pisgah View Apartments on Jan. 21, 2018.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Greenville County, SC
Greenville County, SC
At least one injured during early morning shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a business on Sunday morning. Deputies said they responded to Matthew’s Entertainment at 6320 Augusta Road just after the shooting was reported at 5:15 A.M. When deputies arrived,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
305 dogs rescued in ‘biggest takedown of dogfighting’ in SC

Library board chair says they’re ‘not here to promote LGBTQ things’. As calls to challenge books increase around the country, multiple employees and members of the public called upon the Board of Trustees to take a hard stance efforts to restrict reading material. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
GREENVILLE, SC
Deputies need help to identify man in photo after reported theft

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify a man after a reported breaking and entering and larceny. According to deputies, on September 2 a resident on Mack Noblitt Road in Old Fort reported an incident. If anyone has...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Driver dies following Saturday night crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened along Bessie Road at around 11:31 p.m. According to troopers, the driver of a Mazda was trying to turn left onto Bessie Road when...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The investigation into what caused a head-on collision that killed two people and injured multiple others in Marion on Sunday continues. Police say 53-year-old John Russell was driving the vehicle that crossed the center line, colliding with an SUV on US 70. Russell died along with a 10-year-old in the other vehicle. Five others were seriously injured. Officials are waiting on results from a toxicology report.
ASHEVILLE, NC

