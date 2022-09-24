ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, IL

channel1450.com

U-High Takes Girls Conference Title at Bunn, Gerongay Medals

Normal U-High won the CS8 title on Monday with a team score of 318. Inhera Gerongay of U-High medaled with a 78, Reagan Kennedy and SHG’s Addi Eades were second with 79’s, Natalie Ocheltree from U-High was fourth with an 80, Adrian Allen also from U-High was fifth with an 81, Glenwood’s Elissa Warren and SHG’s Molly Marriott tied for sixth with 82, and Rochester’s Kiley Torres, Isabel Tom, and SHG’s Izzy Hassebrock tied for with with 85.
NORMAL, IL
channel1450.com

Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: Sep. 26

The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got volleyball, football, golf and boys soccer for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

GoFundMe Set Up For Family of Injured Pleasant Plains Football Player

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Pleasant Plains football player who collapsed during a football game in Riverton on Saturday. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back, exited the game before collapsing on the team’s sidelines. Veesenmeyer was attended to by trainers on the sideline before being taken off the field by ambulance to Springfield.
RIVERTON, IL
WCIA

Communities step up to support high school football player

RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Riverton Community High School’s football team is showing their support for another school’s player after he collapsed during their game Saturday.  “It’s really just been, ‘What can we do to help? How can we support you,’” Brad Polanin, the superintendent of Riverton Schools, said. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for […]
RIVERTON, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 12-16, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Steve H. Mangold and Cheryl A. Mangold of Camp Point sold...
QUINCY, IL
WCIA

Principal gives update on two students hurt in crash

UPDATE at 10 a.m. on 9/23/2022 Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said that the student who needed surgery for a broken femur came out of surgery at 3 a.m. Brown added that he has a lot of healing and recovery ahead of him, but it is a positive start. The other student is home with […]
MOWEAQUA, IL
WCIA

The history behind the Moses Yoder home

Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
ARTHUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Multiple roads closed in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be multiple road closures in the capital city. Hilltop Road is closed between Cranleigh and IL-29 Frontage Road beginning Monday, September 26. Delay was due to weather. The closure will last thru Friday, October 14. STATE STREET SEWER REPLACEMENT. State Street, between Governor...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
FORT MADISON, IA
WCIA

Big dreams come true for Taylorville small business

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – In just over a year of business, a local sustainability shop continues to thrive in a small town setting. Located just off the courthouse square in downtown Taylorville, Down to Earth Sustainability offers a wide variety of items, including face wash, laundry detergent, shampoo and conditioner, dish soap, toilet bombs and […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Missing Bloomington juvenile found

UPDATE: 12:01 P.M. - Bloomington Police say Beaty was found. BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) -The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing juvenile. Missing is Aaron J. Beaty of Bloomington, Illinois. Beaty was reported missing on Monday morning around 1:33 a.m. According to a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Central A&M Students Injured In Crash

For the second time in a matter of months, a car crash has injured students from Central A&M High School in Moweaqua. The latest accident left one student requiring surgery to repair multiple fractures, but he is expected to recover. Another student was treated for less serious injuries and is now out of the hospital.
MOWEAQUA, IL
WAND TV

Police investigate shooting in Lovington

LOVINGTON, ILL. (WAND) — Police are investigating a shooting in Lovington. According to the Moultrie County Coroner a victim was being transported from Lovington to a Decatur hospital. WAND will continue to update this story with the latest information.
LOVINGTON, IL
wdbr.com

Double takes at the Rt. 66 Festival

It’s not just the hundreds of classic cars or thousands of people that demand a second look, but celebrity lookalikes, too, at the this year’s International Route 66 Mother Road Festival in downtown Springfield. From monster boom boxes, to live music, to food that will make you think...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

