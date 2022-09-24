Normal U-High won the CS8 title on Monday with a team score of 318. Inhera Gerongay of U-High medaled with a 78, Reagan Kennedy and SHG’s Addi Eades were second with 79’s, Natalie Ocheltree from U-High was fourth with an 80, Adrian Allen also from U-High was fifth with an 81, Glenwood’s Elissa Warren and SHG’s Molly Marriott tied for sixth with 82, and Rochester’s Kiley Torres, Isabel Tom, and SHG’s Izzy Hassebrock tied for with with 85.

NORMAL, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO