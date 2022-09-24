Read full article on original website
Ron Rivera fails to throw challenge flag in time to overturn 45-yard Eagles play
The Commanders had a chance to potentially overturn a big splash play by the Eagles offense, but unfortunately head coach Ron Rivera was unable to get the officials’ attention in time when throwing the challenge flag.
Yardbarker
The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks.
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts’ 4-word reaction to the dominant performance from Eagles defense vs. Carson Wentz, Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 3, as they cruised to a 24-8 victory against the Washington Commanders. As was the case in the Eagles’ opening two games of the season, quarterback Jalen Hurts rose to the occasion for the current NFC East leaders, as he recorded 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the contest.
Who's Commanders Carson Wentz Blaming for Washington Allowing 9 Sacks to Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's 24-8 win recorded nine sacks of Washington quarterback Carson Wentz.
Yardbarker
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
What the Eagles are saying after 24-8 win over Commanders in Week 3
The Eagles are 3-0 and starting to position themselves well after a dominant 24-8 win over the Commanders in which the defense sacked former teammate Carson Wentz 9 times. DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert.
Tracy Morgan's Mad Paternity Claim Wins 'ManningCast' During Monday Night Football
The comedian's off-the-wall tale of an NFL Hall of Famer and fishmongering was "unforgettable."
NBC Sports
Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts receives ‘MVP’ chants from Eagles fans at FedEx Field
It was an MVP performance for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He and his dynamic wide receiver duo, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith torched the Washington Commanders defense en route to a 24-8 win. The score was closer than the actual game. Hurts threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns....
thecomeback.com
Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them
There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
FOX Sports
Commanders' Wentz fumbles, struggles in 1st game vs. Eagles
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Brandon Graham wished Carson Wentz well before the longtime Philadelphia Eagles teammates faced off for the first time. “I hope you have a great year — just not today,” the defensive end told the new Washington Commanders quarterback. Graham was right. Wentz had...
FOX Sports
Eagles are 3-0, Sean Payton talks the ascension of Jalen Hurts | THE HERD
Sean Payton, former NFL coach, joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share his thoughts on the biggest news stories following Sunday's lineup of games. They start with the disappointing Sunday Night matchup between Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers, and Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Payton tells Cowherd why he still thinks the 49ers will come out on top in the NFC West. Plus, are Jalen Hurts' Eagles legitimate Super Bowl contenders after starting the season at 3-0?
Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce hopes for hot dog eating competition, drinking games at 'The Pro Bowl Games'
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has been voted into five Pro Bowls over his 11-plus year NFL career, including in each of the last three seasons. With the NFL announcing Monday morning that they were doing away with the normal Pro Bowl and shifting to "The Pro Bowl Games," Kelce had some suggestions on what the new format should include.
CBS Sports
Doug Pederson embraces return to Philadelphia for Jaguars-Eagles in Week 4: 'I understand that city'
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the surprises of the young NFL season, leading the AFC South with a 2-1 record and having one of the best defenses in the league. Trevor Lawrence also looks like the franchise quarterback Jacksonville drafted No. 1 overall. It should be no surprise...
Yardbarker
Washington Commanders: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Eagles
Carson Wentz’s efforts to beat his former team were spoiled as the Washington Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, 24-8. Washington couldn’t put up any points in the first three quarters en route to their second loss of the 2022 NFL season. Here are some critical takeaways from the Commanders’ Week 3 loss.
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers
Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
John Collins takes petty offseason shot at Joel Embiid
It is safe to say that John Collins still does not, in fact, trust the process. The Atlanta Hawks big man Collins celebrated his 25th birthday on Friday. Collins celebrated by posing with a birthday cake depicting one of his career highlights — the time that he dunked on the head of Philadelphia 76ers rival Joel Embiid in the Eastern Conference Finals. Take a look.
Phillies Likely to Pursue Top Tier Free Agents This Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies are favorites to land one major star as they plan to play in the deep end of MLB free agency this winter.
FanSided
