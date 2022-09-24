There are intriguing and unusual countryside retreats—and then there’s this 75-acre estate in Millbrook, NY. Recently listed with Corcoran Country Living (CCL), the property—set in the heart of New York State’s bucolic Hudson Valley—is designed like an alpine lodge typically found in a Rocky Mountain state like Colorado or Wyoming. But there it is, in all it’s Aspen and Park City glory—a sprawling 11,500 square-foot mansion just two hours north of New York City. “This is really one of the most unusual properties I’ve ever seen in the region,” explains CCL’s Paula Redmond, who has the listing. “It’s so rare for...

MILLBROOK, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO