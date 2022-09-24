Read full article on original website
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Hurricane Ian – live coverage: Eyewall comes onshore in Florida as warnings of ‘unsurvivable’ surge in places
The eyewall of Hurricane Ian was bringing ferocious winds and surging ocean waters onshore in Florida on Wednesday afternoon as officials warned residents there was no longer time to evacuate and urged them to shelter in place. Ian’s landfall is expected within hours amid warnings that some places on the west coast could see “unsurviveable” storm surge. Destructive waves slammed into the southwest coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach including Charlotte Harbor, near the town of Punta Gorda, north of Fort Myers. Peak storm surge forecasts were now up to 18 feet along an 80-mile stretch from Englewood to...
Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island
Cuban officials say they've begun to restore some power after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity to the entire island
