It’s The Best Little Chocolate Shop In Texas
We've all heard the expression: "Like a bull in a china shop". How about we change it up a little to: "Like a Cowboy in a chocolate shop". Cowboy-Up chocolates might just be the best little chocolate house in Texas. The best part is that it's right in the heart of San Angelo at 6 E. Concho Avenue.
Southern Industrial Engines and Dusty Thompson Lose Lawsuit Over Deceptive Trade Practices
SAN ANGELO, TX — Dusty Thompson and Southern Industrial Engines had a bad week in court. On Friday, a jury found that Thompson and Southern Industrial Engines violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by engaging in false, misleading and deceptive acts and practices during the conduct of trade.
“Sheep-Poat-Lay” to make its debut at Chipotle grand opening
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Another store, another sheep. Downtown San Angelo has announced the unveiling of sheep No. 106 at the brand new Chipotle on Tuesday, Sept. 27th. Gabriel Luckey was specifically chosen from a list of 10 artists to design the artwork of the sheep. He was given free realm to paint the sheep […]
“I always said my family is where I am,” Father Sosa’s journey from orphan to priest
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From an orphanage in Mexico, to becoming a priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Angelo, Father Emilio Sosa has had a long journey to get to where he is today. At 5-years-old, he was just a normal kid at Mass, going around with his friends to steal cookies, […]
WATCH: Two Vehicle Crash at Angelo State University Monday
SAN ANGELO – A two vehicle crash during the noon hour Monday delayed traffic at a busy intersection next to Angelo State University. Right after noon on Monday, San Angelo Police and Angelo State Police responded to the intersection of Avenue N and South Johnson Street for a two vehicle crash. Police were seen directing traffic through the area were a white four-door Hybrid and a white four-door sedan collided.
There's a Crash Here Almost Daily
SAN ANGELO, TX — A crash at the intersection of Bryant Ave. and the Houston Harte Expressway service road saw the southbound lanes of Bryant closed for about two hours Sunday night. Two ambulances rushed two crash victims to the emergency room at Shannon. Both vehicles were black in...
San Angelo DAV commander explains why veterans should (P)act now
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s been just over six weeks since the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act was passed into law by the Senate. The historic, bipartisan legislation, introduced by Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.), aims to not only rectify injustices inflicted upon veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances, but to potentially improve the lives of their families for generations to come.
Man Loses Finger At Lowe’s. Do You Blame The Parent?
Some of my fondest memories as a child are hanging out with my dad. As a young boy, my dad and I were inseparable. I can often remember following my dad through a Lowe's store as he shopped for tools and garden supplies. For the most part my childhood memories are very pleasant.
Road closures scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 27
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced traffic alerts over the weekend, with a couple of them scheduled to begin tomorrow, Sept. 27. Where: College Hills from Millbrook Drive to Vista Del Arroyo Drive.When: Tuesday, Sept. 27-Thursday, Sept. 29 (8 a.m.-6 p.m. each day). Where: South A&M-Johnson Street intersection (South A&M traffic […]
Central High School Celebrates Homecoming with Spirit Week, Carnival, Parade and Community Pep Rally
Central High School Bobcats celebrated carnival-themed Homecoming festivities for “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth” all week long leading up to the game against Abilene Wylie tonight, September 23, 2022, at San Angelo Stadium. Building Bobcat spirit, students and staff participated in themed dress up days, decorated halls, and put together a carnival and an energetic parade followed by a community pep rally that filled San Angelo Stadium with Angry Orange excitement before sending folks off with a dazzling fireworks display.
Road closure updates affecting the next two weeks
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has provided road closure updates to be aware of during the next two weeks. South Oxford Drive, east of the College Hills-South Oxford intersection When: Friday, September 23 through Monday, September 26 due to water line repair. College Hills from Millbrook Drive to Vista Del Arroyo Drive […]
Tom Green County jail logs: September 25, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Dangerous Armed Drug Dealer Captured in North San Angelo Thursday
SAN ANGELO – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant Thursday on a residence located in north San Angelo. Deputies with the Special Operations Group, Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division executed the warrant in the unit block of West 37th Street. A quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a handgun were located and seized during the search. The suspected party, Luis Aguilera-Abarca, 20 years of age, was not on scene at the time of the search warrant. However, he was located and arrested during a subsequent traffic stop, which occurred…
Thugs Steal New Bike from 97-Year-Old San Angelo Man
SAN ANGELO – Have you seen the bike in the photo below?
