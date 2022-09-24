ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
103.1 Kickin Country

It’s The Best Little Chocolate Shop In Texas

We've all heard the expression: "Like a bull in a china shop". How about we change it up a little to: "Like a Cowboy in a chocolate shop". Cowboy-Up chocolates might just be the best little chocolate house in Texas. The best part is that it's right in the heart of San Angelo at 6 E. Concho Avenue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
San Angelo, TX
Society
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Two Vehicle Crash at Angelo State University Monday

SAN ANGELO – A two vehicle crash during the noon hour Monday delayed traffic at a busy intersection next to Angelo State University. Right after noon on Monday, San Angelo Police and Angelo State Police responded to the intersection of Avenue N and South Johnson Street for a two vehicle crash. Police were seen directing traffic through the area were a white four-door Hybrid and a white four-door sedan collided.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

There's a Crash Here Almost Daily

SAN ANGELO, TX — A crash at the intersection of Bryant Ave. and the Houston Harte Expressway service road saw the southbound lanes of Bryant closed for about two hours Sunday night. Two ambulances rushed two crash victims to the emergency room at Shannon. Both vehicles were black in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo DAV commander explains why veterans should (P)act now

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s been just over six weeks since the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act was passed into law by the Senate. The historic, bipartisan legislation, introduced by Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.), aims to not only rectify injustices inflicted upon veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances, but to potentially improve the lives of their families for generations to come.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Campbell
KLST/KSAN

Road closures scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 27

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced traffic alerts over the weekend, with a couple of them scheduled to begin tomorrow, Sept. 27. Where: College Hills from Millbrook Drive to Vista Del Arroyo Drive.When: Tuesday, Sept. 27-Thursday, Sept. 29 (8 a.m.-6 p.m. each day). Where: South A&M-Johnson Street intersection (South A&M traffic […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
saisd.org

Central High School Celebrates Homecoming with Spirit Week, Carnival, Parade and Community Pep Rally

Central High School Bobcats celebrated carnival-themed Homecoming festivities for “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth” all week long leading up to the game against Abilene Wylie tonight, September 23, 2022, at San Angelo Stadium. Building Bobcat spirit, students and staff participated in themed dress up days, decorated halls, and put together a carnival and an energetic parade followed by a community pep rally that filled San Angelo Stadium with Angry Orange excitement before sending folks off with a dazzling fireworks display.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Road closure updates affecting the next two weeks

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has provided road closure updates to be aware of during the next two weeks. South Oxford Drive, east of the College Hills-South Oxford intersection When: Friday, September 23 through Monday, September 26 due to water line repair. College Hills from Millbrook Drive to Vista Del Arroyo Drive […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Blue#Beatification#Monastery#West Texas#The Jumano Indian Nation#Catholic#Mar A De Jes S De Agreda#Jumano
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Armed Drug Dealer Captured in North San Angelo Thursday

SAN ANGELO – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant Thursday on a residence located in north San Angelo.  Deputies with the Special Operations Group, Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division executed the warrant in the unit block of West 37th Street.   A quantity of  methamphetamine, marijuana, and a handgun were located and seized during the search.  The suspected party, Luis Aguilera-Abarca, 20 years of age, was not on scene at the time of the search warrant. However, he was located and arrested during a subsequent traffic stop, which occurred…
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy