SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s been just over six weeks since the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act was passed into law by the Senate. The historic, bipartisan legislation, introduced by Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.), aims to not only rectify injustices inflicted upon veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances, but to potentially improve the lives of their families for generations to come.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO