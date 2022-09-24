Read full article on original website
katyflint.com
Plan a Fun Filled Weekend to O’Brien County, Iowa
Great food, beautiful landscape, and sleeping in a grain bin….sounds like a great place to visit, right?! You’ll find a weekend of fun and great things to do in O’Brien County, Iowa with all of this and more! Located in Northwest Iowa this county is about 14,000 people. And those people are some of the friendlies you’ll meet. They are also offering you a weekend full of fun and great things to do! Check out all these great options to fill your weekend with.
siouxlandnews.com
A portion of 27th Street in Sioux City closed due to construction
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Drivers who use 27th Street on the North Side of Sioux City will have a detour, starting Monday, Sept. 26th. Pavement repairs will mean the closure of 27th St., between Chambers St. and Prospect St. Construction starts Monday and will last for one week. There...
KELOLAND TV
Pizza Ranch chain enjoys a slice of success
HULL, Iowa (KELO) — You’ll find Pizza Ranch restaurants all over the Midwest. The chain started in KELOLAND. Hull, Iowa is home to the very first Pizza Ranch. Founder and president, Adrie Groeneweg, was just 19 when the restaurant opened in the small northwest Iowa town in 1981.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City School District has negative lunch balance
SIOUX CIY — A month into the new school year, the Sioux City public school district's school lunch balance is already awash in red ink. After two years of free school lunches for every family due to the COVID-19 pandemic, districts have returned to the policy of requiring students to either qualify for free or reduced meals or pay the regular cost. Despite efforts made by the district to alert families of the change and encouraging them to apply, some were still “caught off guard,” Rich Luze, the Sioux City district's food service supervisor, said Monday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Joshua Lynn Pedersen, 46, Moville, Iowa, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Maurice Deon LeFlore, 36, Marcus, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison. Darnell David Smith, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft...
Pet bird killed in West Side fire; house red-tagged
Firefighters are responding to a possible structure fire in the west side of Sioux City.
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
There aren’t many dogs like Frank, who’s a Barbado da Terceira, a rare breed of which there are an estimated 200-300 in the world. He’s one of just 34 living in the United States.
siouxcountyradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Rock Valley Man
A Rock Valley man was arrested early Sunday morning in Sioux Center on an outstanding warrant. At 7:27 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Rigoberto Chilel-Ramirez of Rock Valley. The arrest happened after a deputy saw Chilel-Ramirez operating a motor vehicle on South Main Avenue in...
Sioux City man arrested for causing 14-inch gash during robbery
A man was arrested in Sioux City after he allegedly caused a 14-inch wound during an alleged attempted robbery.
Teen hospitalized after stabbing; Sioux City PD looking for suspect
The Sioux City Police are looking for a suspect they say stabbed a teen Saturday evening.
kicdam.com
Occupants of Abandoned Rolled Vehicle Near Sheldon Identified
Primghar, IA (KICD) — On Wednesday night O’Brien County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a vehicle that had gone into a ditch near Sheldon, breaking through a barbed wire fence and entering a bean field where it rolled. Deputies discovered blood in and around the vehicle, but weren’t...
Stray of the Day 9/26/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Lacey is a 1-2 year old Pitbull who was found on the 11th and Highway 75 on July 8th. She loves the outdoors, sweet people, cuddles and tons of toys. She just needs a lot of attention and play time- and she will be […]
Group wrestled man to ground after pulling out gun at Sioux City apartment, documents state
A man is behind bars on multiple gun charges after he allegedly pulled out a gun at a Sioux City apartment and was wrestled to the ground.
Sioux City Journal
Truck and trailer dealership to invest $6.6 million in Sioux City project, add 42 jobs
SIOUX CITY -- The nation's largest full-service Mack and Volvo truck and trailer dealership plans to establish a Sioux City location along South Lewis Boulevard and bring 42 jobs to the community. The City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development agreement and minimum assessment agreement with D....
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Man Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Maurice
Maurice, Iowa — An Ireton man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Maurice on Sunday, September 25th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that at about 2:10 p.m., 58-year-old Michael Johnson of Ireton was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup northbound on Garfield Avenue, three miles southwest of Maurice. They tell us 76-year-old Gene Beitelspacher of Le Mars was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 480th Street.
siouxcountyradio.com
One Person Hospitalized After Sunday Afternoon Accident
One man was sent to the hospital after two vehicles collided at an intersection three miles southwest of Maurice Sunday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office investigated the accident at 480th St. and Garfield Ave. at around 2:10pm. 58-year-old Michael Johnson of Ireton was driving a Ford pick-up northbound...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police searching for man after teen stabbed over the weekend
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are searching for information and a suspect after a teenager was stabbed over the weekend. According to Sioux City Police, officers were called to the 1300 Block of Jackson Street on Saturday, Sept. 24th, just after 6:00 p.m., where they found a 17-year-old boy with a severe stab wound to his neck.
SCPD: Post that caused lockout not a ‘direct threat’
Some Sioux City schools are on lockout after officials said a threat was made.
Trail of stolen items helps Sioux City police find burglary suspect
One of three suspects in a burglary on Tuesday was found after police followed a trail of stolen items.
