ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 41, USF, 3

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9GDt_0i91cEd900

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. USF.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was able to bounce back from their disappointing loss to Florida State the week before, dominating USF in all facets of the game for a blowout victory.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

South Florida Bulls at Louisville Cardinals Highlights (2022) (; 2:51)

Team Notes:

  • Louisville is now 7-5 all-time against South Florida, including a 5-1 mark in Louisville.
  • Louisville quarterbacks completed passes to eleven different receivers, the most since the same number caught passes vs. Georgia Tech on Oct. 5, 2018.
  • This was the first non-conference game between Louisville and South Florida. The teams were conference mates in Conference USA, the Big East, and the American Athletic Conference before Louisville joined the ACC in 2014.
  • Louisville is 8-5 in non-conference games under Scott Satterfield.
  • Louisville is 10-3 vs. American Athletic Conference opponents, including a 7-1 mark during the Cards' single season as an AAC member in 2013.
  • The Cards have completed their first stretch in program history featuring three straight games against Florida schools, splitting contests against Central Florida and Florida State prior to today's victory.
  • Louisville gained 283 yards on the ground for its 22nd of 41 games under Scott Satterfield with at least 200 yards rushing.
  • The Cards had their 13th game under Scott Satterfield with at least 500 yards of total offense.
  • The Cards hit the road for two games followed by a bye week before returning to Cardinal Stadium on October 22 to face Pittsburgh in this year's Homecoming game.

Player Notes:

  • QB Malik Cunningham finished 14-of-22 for 186 yards passing with no interceptions and one touchdown to go with 113 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. He completed passes to seven different receivers.
    • Cunningham became the eighth FBS player to pass for 8,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in a career.
    • Cunningham stands alone in second place on Louisville's career list for rushing TDs with 44, trailing only Lamar Jackson.
    • Cunningham claimed solo possession of third place on Louisville's career list for TDs scored with 44, trailing Lamar Jackson and Lenny Lyles.
    • Cunningham fell a yard short of having his 18th career game with at least 300 yards of total offense.
    • Cunningham moved into third place on Louisville's career list for rushing yards with 3,014 yards, trailing Lamar Jackson and Walter Peacock.
    • Cunningham moved into fifth place on Louisville's career list for completions with 621.
    • Cunningham had his tenth 100-yard rushing game, tied for seventh most in a Louisville career. It was his third straight 100-yard game.
  • RB Trevion Cooley rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries to go with one reception for four yards.
  • WR Jaelin Carter had the first reception of his Louisville career, gaining 26 yards for a touchdown.
  • TE Marshon Ford had two receptions for 27 yards to move up to sixth on Louisville's career list for receiving yards by a tight end with 1,243.
  • QB Brock Domann attempted the first passes of his Louisville career, completing five of eight for 73 yards with no interceptions.
  • WR Chris Bell and WR Bradley West, true freshmen playing in their first collegiate game, each caught a pass, with Bell's reception covering 26 yards.
  • RB Maurice Turner, a true freshman playing in his second game, caught two passes for 40 yards to go with three carries for three yards.
  • RB Grant Goodman, a true freshman playing in his first collegiate game, had one carry.
  • LB Dorian Jones led the Louisville defense with six tackles and two tackles for loss, including five solo stops.
  • DB Josh Minkins and DB Chandler Jones each had their second career interception.
  • LB Yasir Abdullah moved up to seventh in career tackles for loss at Louisville with 33.5.
  • K James Turner connected on both of his field goal attempts to move up to seventh on Louisville's career list for field goals made with 32.
    • Together with five PATs, Turner's 11 points give him 194 points for his career, ranking sixth on Louisville's career list for points by kicking.
  • DL Selah Brown, DB Jeremy Hamilton, TE Nate Kurisky, and LB Popeye Williams were additional true freshmen who saw their first collegiate action.

Gallery:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9ORh_0i91cEd900

© Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

View the 31 images of this gallery on the original article

NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY's Jamie Rhodes.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zagsblog.com

Five-star big man Aaron Bradshaw sets announcement date

Class of 2023 five-star center Aaron Bradshaw will announce the next step in his basketball career on Nov. 16, a source confirmed to ZAGSBLOG.com. Bradshaw, the 7-foot, 210-pound center from Camden High School (NJ) and the New Jersey Scholars AAU program, will be deciding between Kentucky, Louisville and the NBA G League.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
wdrb.com

BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4

Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
Lenny Lyles
virginiasports.com

No. 2 Virginia Pulls Away From Louisville With Late Goals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of free kicks gave the Cavaliers the openings they needed on Sunday (Sept. 25) as No. 2 Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#Usf#Louisville Cardinals#Conference Usa#Chandler Jones#American Football#College Football#Florida State#Acc#Aac
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why aren’t all motorcyclists required to wear helmets?

Shelby County Special Olympics softball team celebrate win with hometown parade. The Shelby County Stars received a great deal of praise on Monday from their hometown after winning the Special Olympics of Kentucky State Softball Tournament. Louisville-based company receives FDA approval for injectable overdose-reversal device. Updated: 11 hours ago. ZimHi...
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Wave 3

Millions being raised for loans to West Louisville homebuyers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fundraising is underway to provide loans to dozens of potential West Louisville homeowners. The Rotary Club of Louisville called it a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. The plan is to raise money to give loans to families who want to buy a home in parts of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)

As you probably know, Louder Than Life is happening this weekend. In response, Mag Bar is hosting Quieter Than Existence with performances by Belushi Slip Not, Milquetoast (from Indianapolis), Very Special People and The Jim Harralson. Louisville StrEatery. $20 | 4-9 p.m. The Facebook event page says it all: “Four...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy