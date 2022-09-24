Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 41, USF, 3

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. USF.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was able to bounce back from their disappointing loss to Florida State the week before, dominating USF in all facets of the game for a blowout victory.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

South Florida Bulls at Louisville Cardinals Highlights (2022) (; 2:51)

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 7-5 all-time against South Florida, including a 5-1 mark in Louisville.

Louisville quarterbacks completed passes to eleven different receivers, the most since the same number caught passes vs. Georgia Tech on Oct. 5, 2018.

This was the first non-conference game between Louisville and South Florida. The teams were conference mates in Conference USA, the Big East, and the American Athletic Conference before Louisville joined the ACC in 2014.

Louisville is 8-5 in non-conference games under Scott Satterfield.

Louisville is 10-3 vs. American Athletic Conference opponents, including a 7-1 mark during the Cards' single season as an AAC member in 2013.

The Cards have completed their first stretch in program history featuring three straight games against Florida schools, splitting contests against Central Florida and Florida State prior to today's victory.

Louisville gained 283 yards on the ground for its 22nd of 41 games under Scott Satterfield with at least 200 yards rushing.

The Cards had their 13th game under Scott Satterfield with at least 500 yards of total offense.

The Cards hit the road for two games followed by a bye week before returning to Cardinal Stadium on October 22 to face Pittsburgh in this year's Homecoming game.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham finished 14-of-22 for 186 yards passing with no interceptions and one touchdown to go with 113 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. He completed passes to seven different receivers. Cunningham became the eighth FBS player to pass for 8,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in a career. Cunningham stands alone in second place on Louisville's career list for rushing TDs with 44, trailing only Lamar Jackson. Cunningham claimed solo possession of third place on Louisville's career list for TDs scored with 44, trailing Lamar Jackson and Lenny Lyles. Cunningham fell a yard short of having his 18th career game with at least 300 yards of total offense. Cunningham moved into third place on Louisville's career list for rushing yards with 3,014 yards, trailing Lamar Jackson and Walter Peacock. Cunningham moved into fifth place on Louisville's career list for completions with 621. Cunningham had his tenth 100-yard rushing game, tied for seventh most in a Louisville career. It was his third straight 100-yard game.

RB Trevion Cooley rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries to go with one reception for four yards.

WR Jaelin Carter had the first reception of his Louisville career, gaining 26 yards for a touchdown.

TE Marshon Ford had two receptions for 27 yards to move up to sixth on Louisville's career list for receiving yards by a tight end with 1,243.

QB Brock Domann attempted the first passes of his Louisville career, completing five of eight for 73 yards with no interceptions.

WR Chris Bell and WR Bradley West, true freshmen playing in their first collegiate game, each caught a pass, with Bell's reception covering 26 yards.

RB Maurice Turner, a true freshman playing in his second game, caught two passes for 40 yards to go with three carries for three yards.

RB Grant Goodman, a true freshman playing in his first collegiate game, had one carry.

LB Dorian Jones led the Louisville defense with six tackles and two tackles for loss, including five solo stops.

DB Josh Minkins and DB Chandler Jones each had their second career interception.

LB Yasir Abdullah moved up to seventh in career tackles for loss at Louisville with 33.5.

K James Turner connected on both of his field goal attempts to move up to seventh on Louisville's career list for field goals made with 32. Together with five PATs, Turner's 11 points give him 194 points for his career, ranking sixth on Louisville's career list for points by kicking.

DL Selah Brown, DB Jeremy Hamilton, TE Nate Kurisky, and LB Popeye Williams were additional true freshmen who saw their first collegiate action.

