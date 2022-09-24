HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested after meth was found when two people with warrants out for their arrest were reported to be in a Hiawatha home. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, deputies received information that two residents, Ashley Rhyne, 29, and Peter Carter, 42, both had outstanding warrants and were inside a home at 404 S 3rd. St. in Hiawatha. With that information, a search warrant was obtained.

HIAWATHA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO