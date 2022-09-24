Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
Topeka man arrested in connection to recent shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An arrest has been made in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Topeka Police Department, Bo Thomas Shipley, 31, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He was charged with aggravated battery and […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. authorities investigating vehicle/pedestrian accident east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County authorities are investigating involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that happened east of Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating an injury accident in the 8100 block of SE Highway 40. The Sheriff’s Office says the person was hit by a vehicle. The accident is under investigation.
Police: Child wounded in fatal shooting at Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY —A child wounded in a shooting in Kansas City on Monday remains in critical condition, according to police spokesperson Adrianne Ortega. Just before 2p.m., officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of Hardesty Avenue in Kansas City after a report of sounds of gunshots in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Leawood man arrested after Manhattan domestic violence incident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leawood man was arrested in Manhattan after a domestic violence incident over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of aggravated domestic battery. When...
WIBW
3 arrested after separate fights in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been arrested after two separate fights in Aggieville over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Venetta Smith, 24, of Junction City, and William Washington, 22, of Fort Riley, were both arrested after a fight in Aggieville on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Sheriff IDs victim in Kansas home explosion, fire
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and the Kansas Fire Marshal's office investigating a home explosion and fire in Osage County have identified the victim as 62-year-old Timothy L. Howey. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls of a possible house explosion at 11600 S. Indian...
WIBW
2 arrested, police continue to search for downtown Lawrence stabbing suspect
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested, however, police are still searching for the suspect and information about a stabbing in downtown Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department says around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, officers were called to an incident at the intersection of 7th St. and Vermont with reports of a stabbing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
RCPD searches for man who stole $2K bracelet
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for a man who stole a $2,000 bracelet from a Manhattan woman. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, officers were called to the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of a robbery.
WIBW
Emporia Police search for men who robbed Circle K with rifle
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are searching for two men who held up a Circle K and robbed it at rifle point. The Emporia Police Department says around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, officers were called to the Circle K Convenience Store at 1201 E 12th Ave. with reports of an aggravated robbery.
WIBW
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
WIBW
One arrested after shots fired in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested after shots were fired in Southwest Topeka and the suspect was found over the weekend. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Justin Ryan Russell, 41, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 25, after a shooting in Southwest Topeka on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas man with a pellet gun allegedly threatened woman
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged aggravated assault. Just after 9p.m. on Sept. 24, officers investigated an altercation that had occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. A 39-year-old victim reported being threatened by...
Riley County Arrest Report September 25
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. OSCAR FERNANDO RAMOS BENAVIDES, 41, Alta Vista, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. JOSE DAVID...
WIBW
5 arrested after meth found when 2 reported to have warrants in Hiawatha
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested after meth was found when two people with warrants out for their arrest were reported to be in a Hiawatha home. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, deputies received information that two residents, Ashley Rhyne, 29, and Peter Carter, 42, both had outstanding warrants and were inside a home at 404 S 3rd. St. in Hiawatha. With that information, a search warrant was obtained.
Child struck by vehicle east of Topeka critically injured
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction to the address of where the crash took place. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A child was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Topeka on Monday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report around 7:20 p.m. that the […]
Jury Only Needed Two Hours to Convict 84-Year-Old Millionaire of Murdering Attorney in Front of Victim’s Home
A jury in Jackson County, Missouri needed roughly two hours of deliberations to convict an 84-year-old millionaire of murdering an attorney in front of the victim’s home back in 2017. David Jungerman, born in March 1938, was found guilty of murdering Kansas City lawyer Thomas Pickert, an attorney, husband,...
WIBW
Child taken to local hospital after rollover crash Monday afternoon on I-470 in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A child was taken to a local hospital after a single-vehicle, rollover crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 470 in south Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported at 1:52 P.M. Monday on I-470 just east of S.W. Topeka Boulevard along the Kansas Turnpike. According to the...
Sheriff: Man airlifted to hospital after Kan. home explosion, fire
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and the Kansas Fire Marshal's office are investigating a home explosion and fire in Osage County. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls of a possible house explosion at 11600 S. Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells.
WIBW
Man in critical condition after home explosion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old man has been flown to KU Med in critical condition after a home explosion around 7 pm Saturday night. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s office, 911 callers reported a possible explosion at 11600 S. Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale. Osage County Sheriff...
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 1