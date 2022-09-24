Read full article on original website
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools' new program
‘Hallelujah:’ CMS prepares to replace HVAC units in mobile classrooms at 18 schools. Cool relief is on the way to dozens of teachers at nearly 20 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. Detectives are also working to identify a group of people who attempted to break into the Gun...
Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
Eighth-grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Charlotte middle school, police say
CHARLOTTE — An eighth-grade student in Charlotte was arrested and is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at their middle school, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday. CMPD says a school resource officer at Southwest Middle School got a tip about a message on...
WBTV
City leaders start process to rename bridge after fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders are starting the process of renaming a bridge for a fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer. Ofc. Mia Goodwin was at the scene of a crash last December when authorities say the driver of a tractor-trailer struck Goodwin, killing her. The Charlotte City Council passed...
Parents call on local district to increase safety after student uses pepper spray in fight
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A student appeared to pull out pepper spray and spray it directly at other students during a fight at a Chester County middle school. Deputies said several students and staff members who were nearby needed medical attention. Channel 9′s Tina Terry spoke to parents who...
14-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint while waiting for bus in east Charlotte, mom says
CHARLOTTE — A mother says her 14-year-old son was robbed at gunpoint while waiting for the bus in east Charlotte. The mother told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura she was getting ready for work and watching her two other kids when the robbery happened early Monday morning. Now, she’s urging other parents to be vigilant.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Father says disability home made a huge difference for his daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A program to help people with disabilities started in the basement of a church 50 years ago and now has expanded across several counties in North Carolina. Over the last several decades Lifespan has expanded to 23 counties in North Carolina, serving more than 1,500 disabled children and adults.
WBTV
Texas man arrested after threat made against Rock Hill, S.C. school
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man in Texas was taken into custody Monday night after making a threat against a high school in Rock Hill, authorities said. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were made aware of a threat directed toward Northwestern High School circulating on social media on Monday.
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville Police Chief: 'This is our sanctuary'
Mooresville Police Department Chief Ron Campurciani became a little emotional on Tuesday afternoon as he discussed the opening of the new $19 million police headquarters and what it means to the men and women who work for the MPD. “These people deserve this building. What they’ve gone through in the...
Newly released body camera video reveals moments before 14-year-old shoots CMPD officer
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex in December 2021. Police officers were initially called to the Woodland Estates Apartments on Winged Elm Court, off Albemarle Road, because someone found a suspect breaking into their car. The caller also said the suspect had pointed a gun at someone, CMPD said.
Lincoln County charter school employee charged; accused of stealing students' medications
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — An employee at a Lincoln County charter school is accused of stealing medications belonging to two students, deputies said. Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies said the employee worked at West Lake Preparatory Academy in Denver. Deputies said Holly Lynn Bare, 43, is accused of taking...
2 found shot to death in Fort Mill home
FORT MILL, S.C. — An elderly woman and middle-aged man are dead after a fatal shooting, York County Sheriff's detectives said. According to authorities, the 71-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were found shot to death on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. They were later identified as Betty Reynolds and Barry Reynolds, who authorities said were mother and son.
WBTV
Resolution approved to name I-85 bridge after fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council approved a resolution in support of the North Carolina Department of Transportation naming a bridge to honor fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin. Goodwin was at the scene of a crash last December when authorities say the driver of a tractor-trailer struck Goodwin,...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Detectives still looking to identify people involved in several crimes over the summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still hoping to identify people involved in multiple crimes that took place over the summer months. Police are still working to identify a man who robbed the Skill Games arcade off Valleydale Road in north Charlotte. Detective Rick Smith...
WBTV
CMS launches out-of-school tutoring program for 42 low-performing schools
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is helping students make up for lost time during the pandemic. Last September, CMS leaders announced efforts to launch an out-of-school time tutoring program for the 42 schools that received a “D” or “F” performance grade from the North Carolina Department of Instruction.
WBTV
"He had a spirit like no other": Remembering Diego Hernandez
Resolution approved to name I-85 bridge after fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer. Dozens of fellow CMPD officers were at the meeting and stood in support of the resolution. Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision. Updated: 6 hours ago. CBRE said in the announcement that...
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Students' Medicine
DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a Preparatory Academy employee was arrested for stealing medicine from students. On September 13th, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by West Lake Preparatory Academy saying that they believed an employee had taken medicine belonging to students from the nurse’s office.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincolnton Woman Missing, Family Worried
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Kristen Keener, 29. On September 26th, Keener’s mother contacted detectives, saying that she had not spoken to her daughter since September 5th. Keener had been in the Waynesville, N.C. area.
WBTV
Groundbreaking happening Tuesday for new Carolinas Aviation Museum
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday is a big day for the Carolinas Aviation Museum, as officials will break ground on a new facility. The museum, which houses the plane that Captain Sully Sullenberger safely ditched into the Hudson River, closed back in 2019. That famous plane was moved to storage.
