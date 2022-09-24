Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Suburban Times
Pierce College celebrates grand opening of Glacier Building on Wednesday, Sept. 28
Pierce College announcement. Pierce College is proud to announce the grand opening celebration of our newest academic building on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Glacier Building features 36,000 square feet of state-of-the-art learning spaces for our Dental Hygiene and Veterinary Technology programs. “Glacier will...
The Suburban Times
Daffodil Festival Announces 2023 Theme, Parade and Royalty Selection Dates, and a New Participating High School
The Pierce County Daffodil Festival will celebrate their 90th year of serving the community with this year’s theme “90 Years Around the Sound” highlighting the history and uniqueness of the South Puget Sound community and their Festival. Along with announcing their 2023 theme, The Daffodil Festival also...
The Suburban Times
Letter: What and Who is Lakewood CARES?
Submitted by John Arbeeny. What and Who is Lakewood CARES? (Citizens for Accountability, Responsibility, Education and Service) You may have heard of Lakewood CARES recently from people who have never attended a CARES meeting and who, disagreeing with CARES positions on issues, grossly mis-characterized CARES in their ignorance. If they can’t attack the CARES message then they are content to attack the CARES messenger! Here’s the real story.
seattleschild.com
Tacoma’s Community Schoolyards: A step toward better mental health?
There is, it turns out, a relationship between mental health and how far people live from parks. According to a study published several years ago in The Journal of Mental Health Economy, people who live within a quarter-mile of a park – about a 10-minute walk – have better mental health scores than those who live farther away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Suburban Times
College Appreciation Week, Oct. 8-15
City of Puyallup social media post. College Appreciation Week is October 8 through 15 in Puyallup. To kick off the celebration, we’ll be having a 5K Fun Run in Van Lierop Park on October 8. To register, and for more information, please go to https://raceroster.com/…/wsu-extension-pierce-college-5k…
The Suburban Times
America’s Credit Union Promotes New CLO, Patrick Horan
DuPont, WA – America’s Credit Union (ACU) is pleased to announce the promotion of Patrick Horan to the position of Chief Lending Officer. Mr. Horan has been in the banking and finance business for over 30 years. In this new position, he will oversee the Business Services and Consumer Lending departments of ACU. Patrick previously held the position of VP Business Services.
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future: John Stambach
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Beachwood Elementary School fifth grader John Stambach. John’s favorite subject is math, and he is well known at Beachwood for his advanced skills. “I enjoy that there’s basically no limits to math,” he said. He happily works ahead of schedule on his math homework, doing advanced work along the way.
The Suburban Times
Make your voices heard
Tacoma Business Council announcement. On Tuesday September 27 (4:30-7:00 pm) the Tacoma Business Council will host an evening to call in to City Council. Several important matters come before the City Council over the next couple of weeks including the Camping Ordinance, the 2023-24 Budget and proposed increases in Business License fees. Join us on the 27th so you can have your voice heard on these important matters. The meeting will be at 2310 A Street, Tacoma, WA 98402.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Thurston and Pierce counties become focus of search for new 2-runway airport site
CORRECTION: The three areas being considered for an airport are 6 miles in diameter. A previous version erroneously used the term radius. One site southeast of East Olympia in Thurston County and two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state commission on Friday narrowed the options it will consider.
The Suburban Times
The nation’s largest traveling zoetrope lands in Tacoma with The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels
Tacoma, WA – Do you remember Gumby? Are you a Simpsons fan? Have you mimicked the voice of Scooby Doo, or made your own stop-motion animated film? You’ll love learning more about the magical world of cartoons and animation through a new interactive exhibition at the Washington State History Museum. The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels, created by Stage Nine Entertainment Inc., opens October 6, 2022 and will be at the History Museum in Tacoma through January 12, 2023.
The Suburban Times
Save the Date: Truck and Tractor Day, Oct. 8
City of Lakewood social media post. Save the date: Truck & Tractor Day is Saturday, Oct. 8 from 12-3 p.m. at Fort Steilacoom Park. We’ll have hayrides, games, food, activities, giant slingshot action, free pumpkins and hard hats while supplies last and lots of BIG machines to play on. Thanks to even sponsor WSECU.
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Sept. 26 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Sept. 26 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Suburban Times
Affordable housing awards bring 335 new units to Pierce County residents in need
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County Human Services is awarding over $17 million for the development and preservation of affordable housing, resulting in 335 newly built units and 17 preserved units for low-income residents. “These units will provide stable, affordable housing to households that lack the income to find and maintain...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council Sept. 26 set to discuss claims against Councilmember Jim Smith
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 26, business meeting is set to discuss the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one claim of racial...
The Suburban Times
Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
q13fox.com
Praying Bremerton coach claims school district dragging feet reinstating him
BREMERTON, Wash. - The praying coach who put Bremerton School District in the national spotlight after fighting for his right to pray on the football field is making waves again. This time in an op-ed on FOX News, Coach Joe Kennedy complains his old employer is dragging their feet to...
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit wants your feedback
Pierce Transit announcement. Pierce Transit is partnering with EMC Research, a local, independent market research company to conduct a survey of riders to gather opinions about Pierce Transit and its service. Please take the survey online. Your input will be used for research purposes only. If you have already taken...
Yakima Herald Republic
Chinatown International District pushes back at expanded homeless shelter. Officials ask where else?
Chinatown International District pushes back at expanded homeless shelter. Officials ask where else?. For decades, Chinatown International District has felt shut out of big decisions about the future of its neighborhood. An expanded homeless shelter adds another layer.
Chronicle
Town Hall: Chehalis Residents Express Concerns Over New Apartment Complex on 21st Street
Nearly 40 residents who live on or near 21st Street in Chehalis gathered at the Lewis County Fire District 6 station for a town hall Wednesday aimed at allowing residents to voice traffic and flooding concerns related to a new proposed apartment complex. Chehalis Mayor Tony Ketchum and councilors Bob...
rentonreporter.com
These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life
Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
Comments / 0